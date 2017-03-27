USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS RETURN TO PLACERVILLE MARCH 29TH

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 24, 2017… On Wednesday, March 29th, the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midgets will tackle the Placerville Speedway. Located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California, the “Placerville Short Track Outlaw Showdown” will also showcase the famed World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars. The Pit Gates will open at 2:00pm, the Front Gates will open at 4:00pm, Time Trials at 6:30pm with Racing to follow. Ticket information can be found at https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/ordertickets.asp?p=741&backurl=default.asp. Race track information can be found at www.placervillepeedway.com or calling 530.344.7592.

NOTICE TO RACERS: USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT THE FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2017 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet,

Coast Fabrication: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s

Extreme: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout)

Flowmaster: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135

Schoenfeld: 14272535

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

While a fixture on the Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) schedule, Placerville’s quarter-mile oval has hosted three USAC Western States Midget shows. On October 11, 1996, “The Professor” Jimmy Sills raced to a popular victory at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds. Shane Golobic won the BCRA co-sanctioned race in 2013 and Ronnie Gardner won last year’s event.

After winning the March 11th Bakersfield season opener, Ronnie Gardner (Corona, California) has a slim three point lead over the competition. Racing the Six8 Motorsports’ #68 PAC Springs / Wilwood Brakes Stewart, Gardner also earned the night’s Woodland Auto Display Award. The defending four-time champion has 20 career series wins and will be looking to add another Placerville win to his resume.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #11E FK Indy / Oilwize Spike, Elliott ran second at his hometown racetrack. The 2015 Rookie of the Year has one career series win and will have his sights on the Placerville victory.

Nic Faas (Huntington Beach, California) is third in the USAC Western States Midget point chase. Piloting Jerome Rodela’s #25X Trench Shoring / Ed Pink Racing Engines Breka, Faas led the first five laps at Bakersfield before taking third at the checkered flags. With four career series triumphs, it is unknown if the 2008 Champion will compete at Placerville.

Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, California) sits fourth in the championship standings. Racing the family owned #63 F&F Racing / Davis Motorsports Stealth, Guerrini raced to fourth at Bakersfield from twelfth. The 2015 BCRA Champion has one career USAC win and will be looking to gain valuable points by winning the “Placerville Short Track Outlaw Showdown.”

“The Panda” Terry Nichols (Delano, California) ranks fifth in the point standings. Driving his #1P Rex & Tracie / Masters Design & Construction Spike, Nichols rebounded from restarting at the back to claim fifth in the season opener. The 2009 West Coast Sprint Car Rookie of the Year will have his sights on his first USAC Western Midget win at Placerville.

Currently ninth in points, Mason Daniel (Visalia, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Clayton Ruston (Upland, California) and Bryan Drollinger (Lomita, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Courtney Crone, J.J. Ercse, Randi Pankratz, Robert Dalby, C.J. Sarna, Shannon McQueen, Maria Cofer, Tyler Dolacki, David Prickett, Michael Faccinto, and more.

Placerville Speedway is located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California at 100 Placerville Drive. All seating is reserved and tickets are $45. More ticket information can be found at https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/ordertickets.asp?p=741&backurl=default.asp. Race track information can be found at www.placervillepeedway.com or calling 530.344.7592.

The Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Hoosier Tire, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC Western States Midget DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS:

1982-Jeff Heywood*, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner.

2017 LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS:

1-Ronnie Gardner.

PLACERVILLE SHORT TRACK OUTLAW SHOWDOWN WINNERS:

2016-Ronnie Gardner.

PLACERVILLE LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS:

1-Ronnie Gardner, 1-Shane Golobic, 1-Jimmy Sills.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: