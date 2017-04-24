Swanson Scores Waynesfield Season Opener

From DPM

INDIANAPOLIS (Apr. 24, 2017) – For the third year in a row, Kody Swanson would win the season opener at Waynesfield Raceway Park (Waynesfield, Ohio) in the K&L Racing No.21k. Swanson scored his first win for the K&L Racing team three years prior setting a trend that has yet to be broken.

“Kent and I have been racing together for some time by now, and it has been really fun to race with such good friends,” said Swanson. “Jeff and Bart were a big help at the track tonight, and Jon has been great for us pitching in at the shop. I always enjoy racing with these guys and I’m happy to have stood alongside them in Victory Lane tonight. Thanks to all of our sponsors and everyone who works hard to support this team!”

On a cold April evening, 23 non-wing sprint cars filled the pits, including defending Track Champion Luke Hall, several USAC National tour regulars, and other multi-time winners and veterans. Swanson started on the pole of the first heat, but slipped back to the 3rd position early. By the end of 8 laps Swanson had tracked down the second spot but to no avail. He would finish 3rd.

An 8-car invert put Swanson starting outside the front row of the feature event. When the field roared to life, the outside lane filled the top 3 spots, as Swanson took the lead with 4th place starter Luke Hall and 6th place starter Dallas Hewitt in tow. As the top 5 began to pull away, Swanson had over half a straightaway lead when he caught the tail of the field on lap 10. Swanson had the No.21k running around the rim of the 1/4-mile track, while lapped cars continued to battle for position, making it tough to negotiate traffic.

Swanson would soon see an opening to put several lapped cars between himself and second place running Dallas Hewitt. The caution free feature allowed Swanson to lap up to the 9th position and take the checkered flag with a 3.8 second margin of victory.

Swanson returns to asphalt this weekend as the USAC Silver Crown cars return to Phoenix International Raceway for the first time in 8 years. Swanson is set to pilot the DePalma Motorsports No.63 entry.

Kody Swanson would like to thank the following sponsors: Rosewood Machine & Tool, The Bridge Restaurant in Sidney, Lev’s Brewhouse, JR Levering Construction, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, Allstar Performance, PRO Shocks, American Racer Tires, Simpson Race Products, Wilwood Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, Weld Wheels, DMI / Bulldog Rears, JE Pistons, AllPro Cylinder Heads, Goodridge, Kalvinator Engines and Maxim Chassis.