Bergman Scores First Victory of Season During Nolan Wren Memorial

WILLIS, Texas (May 9, 2017) – Seth Bergman captured his first feature win of the season last Saturday during the 5 th annual Nolan Wren Memorial hosted by Gator Motorplex.

“I think we’ve had a winning car several times this season and unfortunately something always happened to hamper that effort so it feels great to be able to close the deal and earn our first win,” he said. “Hopefully now that we’re over this hurdle it will be easier to get our second win and so on.”

Bergman kicked off the ASCS Gulf South Region event by advancing from third to second place in a heat race. That earned him a position in the feature redraw, in which he pulled the No. 2 to start the main event on the outside of the front row.

“The draw was critical because the track had taken rubber before we went out for the feature,” he said. “It was going to be key for us to get the lead on the start and we did. Once that happened we had to make sure we conserved tires as best as we could and we had to try to avoid trouble. Everything played out like we planned and we were able to get to Victory Lane.”

Bergman led the distance to garner his first career win at Gator Motorplex.

The weekend began on Friday at Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas, for the 2nd annual Gene Adamchik Memorial. Bergman finished sixth in a heat race before he won the B Main to transfer into the back of the main event. He then charged from 15th to a ninth-place result.

“We got ourselves in a hole during that heat race so it was good to end the night with a top 10,” he said. “Thankfully we continued that momentum on Saturday to cap the weekend with a win.”

Bergman will return to Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour competition this Thursday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. He enters the event ranked fifth in the championship standings.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 5 – Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas – Heat race: 6 (3); B Main: 1 (3); Feature: 9 (15).

May 6 – Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas – Heat race: 2 (3); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

13 races, 1 win, 4 top fives, 6 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 10 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Bergman would also like to thank Oilfield Equipment & Manufacturing, Corridor Electric, Young Tools, Triple X Race Co., Scott Baylor Racing Engines and FK Midwest for their continued support.

*PHOTO BY MALCOLM WHITE PHOTOGRAPHY*