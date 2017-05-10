ASCS Red River at Humboldt Followed By ASCS Warrior Rematch At Springfield

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 10, 2017) Following the ASCS National/Warrior pairing at Lakeside Speedway on Thursday, the fun continues in ASCS Regional competition on Friday, May 12 at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, followed by a regional rematch as the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps joins the fun on Saturday, May 13 at Springfield Raceway in Springfield, Mo.

First visited by the ASCS Red River Region in 2016, Humboldt Speedway provided a nearly perfect surface that allowed Missouri’s Kyle Bellm to make his way to Victory Lane. Banking $2,000 for his efforts, Bellm is primed to defend his Kansas victory is the season’s only ASCS appearance at the three-eighths mile bullring. Bellm is the second driver to score an ASCS win at the Humboldt Speedway as Glen Passmore first got the job done in pre ASCS Regional competition on April 24, 1998.

Friday, May 12 at Humboldt Speedway gets underway at 7:30 P.M. (CDT) and includes Modifieds, B-Mods, Factory Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Admission is $17 for adults. Kids 6-12 get into the grandstands for $10 and children five and under are free. For more information on the Humboldt Speedway, call (620) 473-3694 or log onto http://www.humboldtspeedway.com

Moving south to Springfield Raceway on Saturday, the high-banked quarter-mile has provided dirt track fans a place to feed their addiction since 1961. The only appearance by the American Sprint Car Series in 2017, the regional showdown between the Red River and Warrior Region is a continuation of the former ASCS Sonner/Warrior matchups. In that last showdown, the scales tipped the way of the Sooner Region with a win by Sean McClelland in 2014. In the most recent trip to the Missouri oval in 2016, the win went to the Red River Region with John Carney II positioning the John James Racing No. 4j for the postrace photo-op.

Getting underway with Hot Laps at 6:10 P.M. (CDT) on Saturday, May 13 the evenings lineup of classes includes USRA A-Mods , USRA B-Mods, Midwest Modz, Pure Stocks, and Legends. Live music will be provided before and after the night’s races with Country Music group, Back Road Story. Admission is $20 for adults. Kids 6-12 get in for $5 while children five and under get into the grandstands for free. For more information on the Springfield Raceway, call (417)-863-0097 or log onto http://www.springfieldraceway.com

Going into the weekend, championship standings finds Brandon Hanks atop the standings with the Red River Region, but that will be relinquished as the Tennessee driver is venturing to race with the MOWA Series this weekend, giving Kade Morton and Jered Sewell the chance to leap to the point. For the Warrior Region, it’s Jonathan Cornell at the top. With a 74 point advantage, the race for second is up for grabs with Taylor Walton, Miles Paulus, and Danny Thoman all within 13 markers of each other.