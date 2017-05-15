Corey Nelson Wins at Double-X Speedway

From Dean Reichel

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (May 14, 2017) — The mother’s day version of Sunday Night Thunder saw race fans enjoying the hometown, family friendly atmosphere that Double-X Speedway has become known for. Visiting with friends and spending family time together are what race fans have come to expect. Fans in attendance Sunday night were given the privilege of seeing Corey Nelson put on a masterful display of driving in the Sprint feature. After a series of minor incidents and failed starts, Nelson took the advantage at the drop of the green and he would lead the entire feature event. Crossing under the checkered flag with about a straightaway lead over second place Jonathan Cornell, Nelson looked like he was on cruise control. It was a hard fought runner up for Cornell as he had been chasing Tyler Blank for 24 laps. Mounting a pass was a challenge for the driver of the 28 as he could find no traction anywhere but on the cushion. Making a pass for the spot on the white flag lap propelled Cornell to second, relegating Blank to third. Lanny Carpenter made his season debut coming home fourth. Tyler Elliott and Bailey Elliott completed the competitors for the night. Blank claimed the heat race for the evening.

In the 600cc Micro Sprint division Miles Paulus convincingly claimed the victory in the feature event. The star of the race may well have been second pace finisher Jack Wagner. The Lone Jack, MO driver kept his car on the cushion as he began his march to the runner up spot from the eighth starting spot. Wagner used several laps stalking Gunner Ramey before making the pass in the closing laps. Ramey came home third, Jackson Frisbie was fourth, Kaitlyn Boland came across fifth. Claiming the sixth through tenth spots were: Braydon Cromwell, Brian Wood, Travis Arnold, Braydon Renfro and Gregory Bledsoe respectively. Completing the field were Samuel Wagner in 11th, Garret Williamson 12th, Nick Rasa 13th and Kameron Key 14th. Ramey and Paulus claimed their respective heat races.

It was a veteran in victory lane in the Hobby Stock division claiming the feature victory. 16 year veteran Mike Schrader passed early leader Chuck Coffey on the high side and won in fine fashion. It was a celebration for the veteran as he crossed under the waving checkered flag. Last week’s feature winner Coffey claimed the second position, Chris Brockert was third, Drew Tully finshed fourth and Jeremiah Wallingford was fifth. Kevin Prall was credited with sixth. David Richardson was also in competition but was unable to start the feature. Coffey claimed the heat race win.

In the street stock feature it became a family affair at the front of the field. After a yellow flag on lap 10, fans were treated to the dirt track version of a “father-daughter” dance as Harlan Dowell had been leading since the drop of the green. His daughter Destiny had moved into the second position. However, for the next five laps, dad would continue to lead and show the fast line around the clay oval. Destiny would claim second, “Veteran” Dennis Scheperle claimed third having a lot of fun while doing so, Evan Hays finished fourth and Mark Davis rounded out the field for the evening in fifth. Harlan Dowell also claimed the heat race victory.

Racing action continues next Sunday night, gates open at 5, racing starts at 7:30. Also remember we are just two weeks away from our annual “Tribute to Jesse”, Jesse Hockett memorial race. The ASCS Warrior region will be on hand along with the regular classes. Jack Hockett is also working on putting together a “Non Wing” Challenge as a special addition to the night’s card.