TOLEDO, Ohio (May 16, 2017) — Veteran driver Jerry Nemire passed away early on Tuesday morning at age 71 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Nemire from Toledo Ohio driving career spanned multiple divisions including midgets, sprint cars, and silver crown cars during his long career. Nemire was also a very talented fabricator.

Nemire will be remembered as one of the friendliest drivers in the pit area. Nemire was recently inducted into the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Nemire family.