Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Being 2017 Campaign At Douglas County Speedway May 20th
Roseburg, Oregon- After a brief hiatus the Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars will make their long-awaited return to Douglas County Speedway in gorgeous Roseburg, Oregon on Saturday, May 20th. The series will be on tap for the Rick Brown Super Shoe in tribute of legendary Pacific Northwest Sprint Car driver Rick Brown. A terrific field of cars from all over the western United States and Canada is expected to be in attendance.
Rick Brown is one of the most iconic drivers in the Pacific Northwest in the pavement Sprint Car scene. He is a five-time Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars champion, tied for the most with Matt Hein, and an eight-time Douglas County Speedway title holder. Rick was inducted into the Cottage Grove Speedway Wall Of Fame in 2014.
Matt Hein will look to defend his championship with a home stand against the best pavement Sprint Car pilots in the region. But there will be a whole host of others looking to dethrone the five-time Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcar title holder.
The history of the Super Shoe event goes as far back as 2008 and has been ran every year, except for 2009. Four different drivers have won the race and all four have won it twice. Matt Hein is the two-time defending winner while Sierra Jackson, Johnny Giesler, and Rick Brown are the three other victors. Either the tie will be broken this weekend or a new driver will claim the Super Shoe.
Douglas County Speedway will host a practice on Friday, May 19th from 3:00 PM to Dusk. For Saturday Pit Gates open at Noon, Front Gates 4:00 PM, Qualifying is expected to get started around 4:30, and Racing begins at 5:41. For more information log on to www.douglascountyspeedway.com.
Be sure and stay up to date with the Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars by visiting the series website at http://www.nsraracing.com. Also check out the official Facebook page and click “Like” to follow the tour via your favorite electronic devices.
Royal Purple is the proud title sponsor of the NSRA Pavement Sprint Car Series. Royal Purple manufactures high performance lubricants for most automotive, industrial, marine, motorcycle and racing applications. It is considered the best synthetic motor oil by many end users. For more information or to find a store that carries these wonderful products log on to www.royalpurpleconsumer.com or @royal_purple.
2017 Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Schedule:
May 20th-Douglas County Speedway-Roseburg, OR-Rick Brown “Super Shoe”
June 2nd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup
June 3rd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup
July 29th-Evergreen Speedway-Monroe, WA-Rory Price Memorial
August 11th-Western Speedway-Victoria, BC-Daffodil Cup
August 12th-Western Speedway-Victoria, BC-Daffodil Cup
September 14th-Magic Valley Speedway-Twin Falls, ID (with King of the Wings)
September 15th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Pink Lady Classic (with King of the Wings)
September 16th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Pink Lady Classic (with King of the Wings)
Former Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Champions:
1991- Allen Goetz
1992- Allen Goetz
1993- Allen Goetz
1994- Myron Gemmer
1995- Rick Brown
1996- Rick Brown
1997- Trevor Montgomery
1998- Trevor Montgomery
1999- Trevor Montgomery
2000- Trevor Montgomery
2001- Craig Deaver
2002- Rick Brown
2003- Pat Bliss
2004- Rick Brown
2005- Rick Brown
2006- Jeff Montgomery
2007- Andy Alberding
2008- Matt Hein
2009- Matt Hein
2010- Andy Alberding
2011- Sierra Jackson
2012- Andy Alberding
2013- Andy Alberding
2014- Matt Hein
2015- Matt Hein
2016- Matt Hein
Former Super Shoe Winners:
2008- Rick Brown
2009- No Race
2010- Sierra Jackson
2011- Johnny Giesler
2012- Johnny Giesler
2013- Rick Brown
2014- Sierra Jackson
2015- Matt Hein
2016- Matt Hein