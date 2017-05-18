Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Being 2017 Campaign At Douglas County Speedway May 20th

By Ben Deatherage

Roseburg, Oregon- After a brief hiatus the Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars will make their long-awaited return to Douglas County Speedway in gorgeous Roseburg, Oregon on Saturday, May 20th. The series will be on tap for the Rick Brown Super Shoe in tribute of legendary Pacific Northwest Sprint Car driver Rick Brown. A terrific field of cars from all over the western United States and Canada is expected to be in attendance.

Rick Brown is one of the most iconic drivers in the Pacific Northwest in the pavement Sprint Car scene. He is a five-time Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars champion, tied for the most with Matt Hein, and an eight-time Douglas County Speedway title holder. Rick was inducted into the Cottage Grove Speedway Wall Of Fame in 2014.

Matt Hein will look to defend his championship with a home stand against the best pavement Sprint Car pilots in the region. But there will be a whole host of others looking to dethrone the five-time Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcar title holder.

The history of the Super Shoe event goes as far back as 2008 and has been ran every year, except for 2009. Four different drivers have won the race and all four have won it twice. Matt Hein is the two-time defending winner while Sierra Jackson, Johnny Giesler, and Rick Brown are the three other victors. Either the tie will be broken this weekend or a new driver will claim the Super Shoe.

Douglas County Speedway will host a practice on Friday, May 19th from 3:00 PM to Dusk. For Saturday Pit Gates open at Noon, Front Gates 4:00 PM, Qualifying is expected to get started around 4:30, and Racing begins at 5:41. For more information log on to www.douglascountyspeedway.com.

Be sure and stay up to date with the Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars by visiting the series website at http://www.nsraracing.com. Also check out the official Facebook page and click “Like” to follow the tour via your favorite electronic devices.

Royal Purple is the proud title sponsor of the NSRA Pavement Sprint Car Series. Royal Purple manufactures high performance lubricants for most automotive, industrial, marine, motorcycle and racing applications. It is considered the best synthetic motor oil by many end users. For more information or to find a store that carries these wonderful products log on to www.royalpurpleconsumer.com or @royal_purple.

2017 Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Schedule:

May 20th-Douglas County Speedway-Roseburg, OR-Rick Brown “Super Shoe”

June 2nd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup

June 3rd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup

July 29th-Evergreen Speedway-Monroe, WA-Rory Price Memorial

August 11th-Western Speedway-Victoria, BC-Daffodil Cup

August 12th-Western Speedway-Victoria, BC-Daffodil Cup

September 14th-Magic Valley Speedway-Twin Falls, ID (with King of the Wings)

September 15th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Pink Lady Classic (with King of the Wings)

September 16th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Pink Lady Classic (with King of the Wings)

Former Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Champions:

1991- Allen Goetz

1992- Allen Goetz

1993- Allen Goetz

1994- Myron Gemmer

1995- Rick Brown

1996- Rick Brown

1997- Trevor Montgomery

1998- Trevor Montgomery

1999- Trevor Montgomery

2000- Trevor Montgomery

2001- Craig Deaver

2002- Rick Brown

2003- Pat Bliss

2004- Rick Brown

2005- Rick Brown

2006- Jeff Montgomery

2007- Andy Alberding

2008- Matt Hein

2009- Matt Hein

2010- Andy Alberding

2011- Sierra Jackson

2012- Andy Alberding

2013- Andy Alberding

2014- Matt Hein

2015- Matt Hein

2016- Matt Hein

Former Super Shoe Winners:

2008- Rick Brown

2009- No Race

2010- Sierra Jackson

2011- Johnny Giesler

2012- Johnny Giesler

2013- Rick Brown

2014- Sierra Jackson

2015- Matt Hein

2016- Matt Hein