DCRP Title Chases Continue on Sunday – Free Admission for Military Personnel

By Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (May 22, 2017) – Auto racing and the Memorial Day weekend have gone hand-in-hand in the United States for many years. As such, it is only fitting that championship chase action at Dodge City Raceway Park continues with a special Sunday night card this week.

And, to honor those that protect our nation, Sunday’s second Lewis Automotive Night of the season that goes green at 7:30 p.m. will offer free admission to Military personnel and their dependents. Military personnel simply need to show proper ID for free admission.

Sunday’s third round of title chase action atop the 3/8-mile clay oval will feature the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

The initial two nights of competition at DCRP this season have filled the pits with 98 cars for the April 15 opener and then 102 cars on May 6.

Leading the way into Sunday’s action in their respective classes are Ty Williams (DCRP Sprint Cars), Cole Traugott (IMCA Modifieds), Jeff Kaup (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Angel Munoz (IMCA Stock Cars) and Duane Wahrman (IMCA Hobby Stocks).

Williams (Arcadia, OK), Traugott (Woodward, OK) and Munoz (Lamar, CO) have each gone two-for-two through the opening two rounds of action while Kaup (Woodward, OK) missed out on a second consecutive win to open the season by just one position in the most recent event on May 6.

While Williams’ Sprint Car point lead is 14 points over defending champ Taylor Velasquez, Munoz’ Stock Car lead is at 17 points over another reigning champ in Michael Pepper and Traugott’s Modified lead is at 23 points over Clay Sellard, Wahrman holds a single-point advantage over Reagan Sellard while Kaup leads the way in Sport Mods by just 9 points over Brian Davidson.

Tickets for Sunday’s Lewis Automotive Night honoring the Military are just $15 for adults with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. A pair of bicycles will also be awarded to two fortunate children.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 total nights of racing action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series for the “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 27-18. The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.