Sprint Series of Oklahoma Teams with URSS Sunday Night at 81 Speedway!

From David Smith Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (May 22, 2017) – The Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will be back in action this Memorial Day Holiday weekend Sunday night (May 28) as they make their first ever appearance at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas in a co-sanctioned event with the Myers Racing Engines United Rebel Sprint Series.

This event will pay $1000 to win and $200 to start the night’s feature finale and both series will be a part of the tracks

“Sprint Car Maynia” which will host two other different sprint series.

Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens will come into the night with a slim eleven-point lead over inaugural series and IMCA national sprint car champion Andy Shouse. Shouse has won the previous two events while Martens has been winless thus far this season.

After picking up the season-opening victory back in March in Ardmore, Wichita Falls, Texas driver Chad Koch will come into the night third in points (-13) with fellow Wichita Falls resident Brandon Long fourth in the standings (-26).

Rounding out the top ten in the standings are Chris Kelly, Loyd Clevenger, Shayla Waddell, rookie contender Justin Fisk, Cody Whitworth and Joe Wood, Jr.

Also slated to make the trip up I-35 representing SSO include: Jerry Jumper, Brandon Anderson, Eric Mathews, Mike Scott, Kaden Taylor as well as rookies Dillon Laden, Steven Shebester and Cody Jarvis.

It has been a rough start to the 2017 race season for the Myers Racing Engines URSS as three events have been rained out to start their season. The series will be led by Quinter, Kansas driver IMCA national sprint car rookie of the year Zach Blurton, who won the series 2016 Colorado region. Drivers also representing URSS this weekend include Mike Peters, Ty Williams, Brian Herbert, Keefe Hemel, Steven Richardson, Jed Werner, Zach Blurton, Nate and Darren Berry, Tracey Hill, Lance Davis, J.D. Johnson, Ken Luters, Craig Jecha, John Webster and Aaron Ploussard.

Gates open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Adult grandstand admission is just $15 for adults ages 12 and up, free for children ages 11 and under. 81 Speedway is located north of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16, then 0.7 mile west on 77th street in Park City. For more race information contact the speedway office (316) 755-1781 and get daily updates by accessing their official facebook page: Race 81 Speedway and their new website www.race81speedway.com.

To learn more about the Sprint Series of Oklahoma check out their official facebook page: Sprint Series of Oklahoma. More information can be obtained by SSO director Jim Messmer (405) 417-2202 and for technical inquires call Ernie Messmer (405) 818-9007.

SSO officials would like to welcome Smiley’s Racing Products for becoming presenting partner with the series as they will be giving $1000 cash to the 2017 SSO champion.

The series would also like to thank the following for climbing aboard as contingency partners with the series for 2017: Hoosier Racing Tires, Danny Holloway, Martens Machine Shop, Saldana Racing Products, Pyrotech Race Cells, Outlaw Wings, Keizer Wheels, Bishops Racing Products and Messmer Racing.

Current 2017 SSO Point Standings: 1) Jake Martens 149, 2) Andy Shouse 138, 3) Chad Koch 136, 4) Brandon Long 123, 5) Chris Kelly 121, 6) Loyd Clevenger 115, 7) Shayla Waddell 111, 8) Justin Fisk 101, 9) Cody Whitworth 98, 10) Joe Wood Jr. 95, 11) Jerry Jumper 80, 12) Steven Shebester 74, 13) Zach Blurton 69, 14) Michelle Melton 69, 15) Dillon Laden 63, 16) Brandon Anderson 60, 17) Justin Mowry 50, 18) Gary Owens 39, 19) Chase Smith 39, 20) Michael Day 38

NCRA Sprints Look to Finally Open Season Sunday Night at 81 Speedway!

From NCRA P.R.

PARK CITY, Ks. (May 22, 2017) – In the latest start in the divisions history, the season opener for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division will try for a fourth time to finally get their 28th consecutive season underway this coming Sunday night, May 28, at 81 Speedway in Park City.

The NCRA 360-ci sprint car divisions will be one of three different classes of sprints competing atop the tracks three-eighths mile clay oval as part of the tracks “Sprint Car Maynia.”

Don Droud, Jr. will come into the night as the defending champion and will again be teamed with the Ochs Brothers Racing #1x. Last year Droud picked up a career-best three feature wins in route to a his first ever series championship by 40-points over six-time series champion C.J. Johnson.

Former two-time series champion Jeremy Campbell will look to open the season the same way he ended 2016, in the winner’s circle, as the Wichita, Kansas veteran reeled off three feature victories in a row and a solid third place finish in the final point standings.

For the seventeenth straight season, Jon Freeman will once again be back on the NCRA trail in quest for his first career series championship, as well Kingman, Kansas driver Jeff Stasa. Last year’s rookie of the year Forrest Southerland is also expected to be back with the tour in 2017.

After picking up his first ever Hutchinson Grand Nationals championship last year, Norman, Oklahoma’s Danny Wood will hit the road full-time with the series in search for his first ever series title.

Also expected to compete are Danny Jennings, Michelle Decker, Kaden Taylor, Joe Wood, Jr. and Josh Fairbanks.

This, as well as all series sprint car events, pays $2000 to win the night’s feature finale and $300 to start – unless otherwise noted.

For more information on the NCRA sprint car series, check out their official website www.racencra.com and their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Questions pertaining to this and any other series event can be answered by calling the series home office (316) 755-1781.

Gates at 81 Speedway will open at 5:00 PM on Saturday with race time slated for 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission prices are $15 for adults; free general admission for kids ages 12 and under.

81 Speedway is located north of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16, then 0.7 mile west on 77th street in Park City. For more race information contact the speedway office (316) 755-1781 and get daily updates by accessing their official facebook page: Race 81 Speedway and don’t forget to check out their new website www.race81speedway.com.