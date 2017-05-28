Scott Brandt Triumphs For First Traditional Sprint Win at Rice Lake



Rice Lake, WI By Greg ParentRice Lake, WI

It was a night of firsts in the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series appearance at the Rice Lake Speedway on May 27. Picking up his first career Traditional sprint car feature win in convincing fashion, Andover, Minnesota racer Scott Brandt was all smiles in Rock Auto Victory Lane after 25 laps of nonstop wingless sprint car racing action. The former asphalt legend car racer turned Traditional sprint car driver on dirt, Brandt had told UMSS Media Director Greg Parent the night before at the Red Cedar Speedway that he was going to put an end to Jake Kouba’s bid to earn the $500 GRP Clean Sweep Bonus in effect for the weekend with his first win at Rice Lake! Brandt turned out to be a very good prophet, as he blasted away from the field running the bottom lane and was never seriously challenged. Brandt, who was extremely successful in the legend cars with numerous wins, commented afterwards that he lost the brakes in his car with a couple laps to go. Brandt wasn’t certain how big of a lead he had, but he knew he had to glide into the corners slower than he had been. His worries were for naught, as he had built up a comfortable margin over young James Giossi who was making his first start of the season in the Traditional sprint car division.

Fourteen Traditional sprints were on hand and they ran two 10 lap heat races. Giossi and Jon Lewerer won the caution-free heats. Two-time winner already this season, Jeremy Kerzman, came from sixth to second in the first heat and was high in passing and finishing points. Giossi, Lewerer and Brandt also made the top four which put them in the redraw for the feature. Brandt and Giossi drew the front row with Kerzman and Lewerer in row two.

Brandt blasted to the early lead right from the get-go, running his preferred bottom lane. Giossi, who loves to race up top, set sail in the high lane as did Kerzman. Brandt steadily pulled away from the field and built up a comfortable lead over Giossi. With nary a caution to close the gap, Brandt sped away for his inaugural Traditional sprint car victory in his number 7 sprinter during the seventh race of the season. Giossi was strong in second but had to settle for the runner-up spot at the checkers. 2016 Traditional Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Ty Sampair turned in his best run of the season so far with a fine third place effort. Kerzman and Jimmy Kouba completed the top five. Rounding out the top ten finishers was Friday night winner Jake Kouba, Blake Anderson who made repairs to his sprinter following a rollover at Red Cedar, Bryan Roach, former series champion Kevin Bradwell and Lewerer.

A young lady in the stands at Rice Lake pulled the number two for the $100 GRP Motorsports mystery finishing position bonus in the feature race. James Giossi was the lucky recipient. The night before at Red Cedar Scott Brandt was the lucky winner and went to victory lane at Rice Lake, so could Giossi turn his good fortune into a win at Eagle Valley? James Giossi was lobbying his dad Jim rather heavily after the race to go to Eagle Valley, as they were undecided if they were going to race on Sunday.

The Traditional sprints will complete their scheduled three race Memorial Day Weekend tour in western Wisconsin on Sunday evening at the Eagle Valley Speedway when they make their first-ever appearance at the Jim Falls track. The Traditional sprints were scheduled to run Eagle Valley last July, but Mother Nature took the checkers that night. Keep tabs on all of the UMSS Traditional sprint car action by visiting our website at www.umsprints.com and clicking on the blue logo or by following us on Facebook.

UMSS TSCS Race Results – Rice Lake Speedway May 27, 2017 (Race #7)

GRP Motorsports A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 7-Scott Brandt[1]; 2. 11-James Giossi[2]; 3. N1-Ty Sampair[5]; 4. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[3]; 5. 2K-Jimmy Kouba[6]; 6. 6-Jake Kouba[7]; 7. 12X-Blake Anderson[9]; 8. 99-Bryan Roach[11]; 9. 95-Kevin Bradwell[8]; 10. 69S-Jon Lewerer[4]; 11. 93-Brad Peterson[10]; 12. (DNF) 34-Denny Stordahl[14]; 13. (DNF) 87-Mike Mueller[12]; 14. (DNF) 5C-Cam Schafer[13].

Lap Leader: Brandt 1-25. No cautions. Congrats to Scott Brandt on his first-ever Traditional sprint car feature win!

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 11-James Giossi[2]; 2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[6]; 3. N1-Ty Sampair[4]; 4. 6-Jake Kouba[5]; 5. 99-Bryan Roach[3]; 6. 93-Brad Peterson[7]; 7. (DNF) 34-Denny Stordahl[1]

Lap Leader: Giossi 1-10. No cautions.

Rock Auto Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 69S-Jon Lewerer[1]; 2. 7-Scott Brandt[3]; 3. 2K-Jimmy Kouba[2]; 4. 12X-Blake Anderson[4]; 5. 95-Kevin Bradwell[7]; 6. 87-Mike Mueller[6]; 7. (DNF) 5C-Cam Schafer[5]

Lap Leaders: Brandt 1, Lewerer 2-10. No cautions.