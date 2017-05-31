Dedication of Staging Building to Follow Hall of Fame Induction Banquet Saturday!

By Bob Baker

Years of hard work and funding from generous donors have made it possible for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum to “Expand the Dream” and complete their staging building behind the museum. On Saturday, June 3, following the 28th Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction festivities, a dedication will be held at the staging building located just north of the museum.

The event will be dedicated to the donors of the “Expand the Dream” project, as well as the workers who made this beautiful facility possible. The staging building makes it much easier to provide world-class exhibits such as the current “Salute to Champion Sammy Swindell” exhibit that have been made famous at the museum.

The dedication will take place at approximately 3 p.m. following the festivities surrounding the Hall of Fame induction festivities.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, call 1-800-874-4488, or look us up at www.sprintcarhof.com on the internet.