USCS Sprint Car $75,000 USCS Super Summer Shootout kicks off Saturday, July 1st

Atlanta, GA – June 24, 2017 – The United Sprint Car Series 21st annual Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters is set to kick off its inaugural $75,000 USCS “Super Summer Shootout” eight-day/five-race mini-series next weekend. The five-track mini-series schedule kicks off over the Independence Day weekend and runs through the following weekend. If one driver wins all five-events they could pocket as much as $17,000 including prize money and bonuses posted. There are also bonuses posted for a driver who wins from two up to four races during the five-race mini-series if they raced in all five-events. The USCS “Super Summer Shootout” mini-series has three races scheduled over the first weekend in Arkansas and West Tennessee less than 100 miles apart on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 1st, 2nd and 3rd. On the following weekend Friday, July 7th and 8th the mini-series two final events are in Mississippi less than two hours apart.

The United Sprint Car Series drivers kick off the five-race USCS Super Summer Shootout on Saturday, July 1st at historic Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas with a $2500 to win event that now has a double purpose. One is to complete the twice rained out USCS Sprint Speedweek Round #7 Finaleand determine a Speedweek Champion The other is to kick off the opportunity for someone to pocket the $5000 posted bonus for winning all five of the mini-series events. With that being said, it is a big one at “The Ditch” next Saturday night.

On the following night, Sunday, July 2nd the series makes its way less than two hours up Interstate 40 to Lexington 104 Speedway near, Lexington, Tennessee for Round #2 of the USCS Super Summer Shootout.to headline the track’s Firecracker 100 Speed and Fireworks Spectacular 2017 season-opener. On Monday, July 3rd Clayhill Speedway in Atwood, Tennessee (formerly known as Clayhill Motorsports) just forty-five minutes away from Lexington 104 Speedway hosts the weekend finale Round #3 of the mini-series during the speedway’s USCS “Fireworks 150” Speed Spectacular. On both Sunday and Monday night’s the K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modifieds and the USCS Crate Late Models join the sprint cars on the racing card along with Stock Car Racing and Fireworks shows each night.

After three events and three days off for repairs, on Friday, July 7th the USCS sprint car drivers and teams make their return to Columbus Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi for the “Battle at the Bullring” contest and Round #4 of the USCS Super Summer Shootout. The high-speed USCS contingent then travels less than two-hours South to Whynot Motorsports Park n Meridian, Mississippi for the mini-series finale entitled the $2500 to win 2nd annual USCS “King of Mississippi”.

Approximately $75,000 in total prize money is guaranteed with one driver able to win a possible $17,000 including Hoosier Speed Dashes and posted bonuses plus numerous contingencies for the week’s

action. All five of the events pay at least $2000 to win with a minimum of $250 to start the A-Main in each. Three of the A-Mains will pay $2500 to the winner. The Monday, July 3rd event at Clayhill Speedway will pay $400 to start the A-Main. Any driver who starts all five A-Main events is guaranteed to go home with a minimum of $1700 for the week in prize money.

Over 40 different drivers from 6-10 states are expected to compete in the five USCS Super Summer Shootout Sprint 2017 events. For further USCS info including updated schedules and rules, etc please visit the series official website at www.uscsracing.com or call the USCS at 770-865-6097.

The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters would like to gratefully thank its sponsoring partners for their involvement in the 2017 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour. Those include: K&NFilters, www.RockAuto.com, Engler Machine and Tool, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Saldana Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, DMI/Bulldog Rear Ends, KSE Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Bell Racing USA, PRO Shocks, DSR Fuel Systems, DHR Suspensions, Butlerbuilt, and Hero Graphics.