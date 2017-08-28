SOD King Engine Bearings King of Michigan to be crowned Friday at Hartford

By John Naida

ERIE, MI (August 28, 2017) –

The King of Michigan, a SOD tradition as a single race before 2017, was expanded to include all four 2017 SOD races at Hartford Speedway. The always-popular King Engine Bearings King of Michigan returned bigger and better with heightened excitement about the four-race format and the newly reconfigured 3/8 mile track.

Litchfield, Michigan’s Chad Blonde has dominated the series, winning all three KoM races run this season. Blonde leads Steve Irwin, Gregg Dalman, Thomas Schinderle, and Linden Jones in points. The 2017 champion will be crowned Friday, and will receive $1,000; the top five will win a share of the point fund.

In addition, the champion will have a guaranteed starting spot in the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Mike Olrich Memorial Race at Crystal Motor Speedway on September 2nd, along with MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Champion Steve Irwin and Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash Champion Thomas Schinderle.

For more information about SOD's KoM series sponsor partner, go to www.kingbearings.com. Check out Hartford Speedway at www.hartfordspeedway.net for more information about the speedway.

For Sprints on Dirt points, events, rules, current news, and other information go to www.sprintsondirt.com.

