VENTURA HOSTS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET BATTLE

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 13, 2017… The ninth point race and second of four appearances at the Ventura County Fairgrounds will also feature Dwarf Cars, IMCA Modifieds, and Focus Midgets. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.”

NOTICE TO RACERS:

USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2017 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet,

Coast Fabrication: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s

Extreme: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout)

Flowmaster: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135

Schoenfeld: 14272535

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since May 24, 1986, 139 USAC Western States Midget events have been held at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway. Sleepy Tripp claimed the inaugural victory and leads all drivers with eighteen wins at the 1/5-mile oval. Four-time champion Ronnie Gardner claimed victory on May 13th and Johnny Cofer holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 11.675, set on November 18, 1995. A complete series Ventura win list is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Ventura, Ronnie Gardner (Riverside, California) has a slim eight point lead over the competition. After engine woes at Calistoga parked the Six8 Motorsports’ #68 PAC Springs Stewart, Gardner jumped in two different rides to keep his title hopes alive. Driving Ted Finkenbinder’s #3F Western Industrial X-Ray Bullet, Ronnie scored eighth at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway on September 7th. To date, the point leader has two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 42 feature laps led to his credit. Gardner ranks fourth on the series win list and will be looking to earn his twenty-second victory this Saturday night.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / FK Indy Spike, Elliott placed ninth at Chico’s Gold Cup Race of Champions. At press time, the 2015 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, four heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led. Cory has two career series wins and will have his sights on adding a Ventura Raceway triumph to his resume.

Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, California) has climbed to third in the championship point standings. Racing the family owned #63 F&F Racing / Davis Motorsports Spike, Guerrini claimed sixth at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds. To date, the 2015 BCRA Champion has one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, six top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led in the campaign. At Ventura Raceway, Frankie will be looking for his second career USAC victory.

Courtney Crone (Corona, California) sits fourth in the USAC Western States Midget point chase. Driving Jerome Rodela’s #25 Trench Shoring / Ed Pink Racing Engines Breka, Crone scored twelfth at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway. As this writing goes to press, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has four top-10 finishes and 7 feature laps led on the season. This Saturday night, the popular driver will have her sights on her first series win at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

After taking third at Chico, David Prickett (Fresno, California) has risen to fifth in the point standings. Piloting the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q Crysalli Artesian Water / Mt. Rose Cocktails Spike, Prickett has one heat race victory, one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, one Light Up The World Beverages Hard Luck Award, and four top-10 finishes to his credit. The 2012 Dirt Series Champion will be looking for his second career win this Saturday night.

Leading rookie contender Mason Daniel (Visalia, California) is eleventh in the championship points. Other drivers in contention are Clayton Ruston (Upland, California) and Bryan Drollinger (Lomita, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Michael Faccinto, Robert Dalby, Randi Pankratz, Maria Cofer, Shannon McQueen, Jake Swanson, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Alex Schutte, Robby Josett, C.J. Sarna, Nate Wait, Brennan Rogers, Ron Hazelton, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets (60 and older), Active Military tickets (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $11. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Hoosier Tire, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC Western States Midget DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

———————————————–

LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS:

1982-Jeff Heywood*, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014-Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner.

2017 LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS:

2-Ronnie Gardner, 1-Rico Abreu, 1-Cory Elliott, 1-Michael Faccinto, 1-Shane Golobic, 1-Alex Schutte, 1-Tanner Thorson.

VENTURA LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS:

18-Sleepy Tripp, 13-Billy Boat, 8-Page Jones, 7-Garrett Hansen, 6-Jimmy Sills, 5-Johnny Cofer, 5-Robby Flock, 5-Ronnie Gardner, 5-Cory Kruseman, 4-Robert Dolacki, 4- P.J. Jones, 3-Jay Drake, 3-Robby Josett, 3-Chris Rahe, 3-Tony Stewart, 2-Tommy Astone, 2-Tyler Brown, 2-Josh Ford, 2-Dennis Hart, 2-Johnathon Henry, 2-Brad Kuhn, 2-Frank Pedregon, 2-Jerome Rodela, 2-Chuck West, 1-Mike Appio, 1-Wayne Bennet, 1-Bobby Boone, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Hank Butcher, 1-Keith Chrisco, 1-Kevin Doty, 1-Tony Elliott, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Stan Fox, 1-Russ Gamester, 1-Chuck Gurney, 1-Daryl Haugh, 1-Rick Hendrix, 1-A.J. Johnson, 1-Ryan Kaplan, 1-Josh Lakatos, 1-Kyle Larson, 1-Brad Loyet, 1-Lealand McSpadden, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Steve Paden, 1-Rusty Rasmussen, 1-Keith Rauch, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Shane Scully, 1-Ron Shuman, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Tommy White.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS:

1. Ronnie Gardner-508, 2. Cory Elliott-500, 3. Frankie Guerrini-451, 4. Courtney Crone-418, 5. David Prickett-393, 6. Michael Faccinto-374, 7. Robert Dalby-364, 8. Randi Pankratz-360, 9. Maria Cofer-321, 10. Shane Golobic-286, 11. Mason Daniel-269, 12. Shannon McQueen-264, 13. Jake Swanson-232, 14. Terry Nichols-217, 15. Alex Schutte-216, 16. Robby Josett-190, 17. Chad Boat-166, 18. C.J. Sarna-154, 19. Spencer Bayston-150, 20. Holly Shelton-141.