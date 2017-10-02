Purse Increases and Rule Adjustments Highlight the 2017 CRSA Sprint Tour Final Events

By Curtis Berleue

By Edward Kochersberger (Sodus, NY) | The tour has lost many shows in 2017 for various reasons. So in return to its loyal competitors, the CRSA Sprint Tour has made a few adjustments to the purse structure for the final two events of the 2017. These changes will be in play during the Short Track Super Series weekend at Afton Motorsports Park. This prize fund increase will also be initiated for the 305 Racesaver Sprint Car event for Eastern States Weekend at Orange County Fair Speedway. The payout for the A-Main feature finishes will go as follows:

Afton Motorsports Park (Friday, October 6th)

Special thanks to Mike Emhof Motorsports, Algonkin Motel:

$1,000.00 2. $650.00 3. $400.00 4. $300.00 5. $250.00 6. $225.00 7. $210.00 8. $200.00 9. $190.00 10. $180.00 11. $170.00 12. $160.00 13. $150.00 14. $150.00 15. $150.00 16. $150.00 17. $150.00 18. $150.00 19. $150.00 20. $150.00 21. $150.00 22. $150.00

Orange County Fair Speedway (Saturday, October 21st)

Special thanks to Johnny’s Service Station, Neiger’s Service Center, Chuck Alessi Plumbing and Heating, Hennessy Wine and Liquor:

$1,000.00 2. $650.00 3. $400.00 4. $300.00 5. $250.00 6. $225.00 7. $210.00 8. $200.00 9. $190.00 10. $180.00 11. $170.00 12. $160.00 13. $150.00 14. $150.00 15. $150.00 16. $150.00 17. $150.00 18. $150.00 19. $150.00 20. $150.00 21. $150.00 22. $150.00

After discussions this week regarding the tire rules for Orange County Fair Speedway and the Eastern States Weekend event for the CRSA Sprints, IMCA has ruled it will allow only a Racesaver approved right-rear tire. The other 3 corners will be open compound Hoosier tires. Any teams having further questions or concerns may contact IMCA’s Jim Stannard at (319) 214-7246.

It was agreed upon that further discussions between IMCA, Hoosier and the CRSA Sprint Tour will occur during the offseason regarding an optional tire alternative.

From the management of CRSA:

“We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding. We will see everyone October 6th at Afton for the Short Track Super Series event and conclude the season at Orange County Fair Speedway at Eastern States Weekend on October 21st. “

With two races left, Jeff Trombley (1734 pts) holds a mere two point advantage over second place Thomas Radivoy (1732 pts). Just 34 points behind Radivoy sits Christian Rumsey with 1698 points, and 43 points back is 2016 rookie of the year Sydney Prince. Dana Wagner rounds out the top 5 in points with 1601.

Fans and teams can find out more about the final two races of the Super Gen Products/Champion Power Equipment season by going to crsasprints.com, on Facebook as ‘CRSA Sprints’, and on Twitter as @CRSAsprints.

The CRSA Sprints would like to thank the following marketing partners for helping to make the 2017 season a success: Super Gen Products/Champion Power Equipment, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Mike Emhof Motorsports, CNY Powersports with Kawasaki, Insigner Performance Fuels, ProFab Enterprises, Kennedy Towing & Service Center, Algonkin Motel, Johnny’s Service Station, Neigers Service Center, Chuck Alessi Plumbing & Heating, Hennessy Wine & Liquor.