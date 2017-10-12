USCS Fall Nationals “Flip Flop 50” at Riverside Speedway gets face-lift and format changes

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – October 12, 2017 –

On Friday 10/20 the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car drivers will contest a full racing program including the Hoosier Speed Dash, Qualifying Heat Races and Main events. The Friday night A-Main event pay $2000 to the driver who reaches the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane as the winner of the weekend’s first 25-lap A-Main.

It’s a “New Deal” on Saturday night 10/21 as everyone gets a “do over” with another complete racing card for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters drivers. The race card again will include the Hoosier Speed Dash, Heats and Main Events including TWIN A-Mains as in USCS “Flip Flop 50” style. The 1st A-Main will start straight up from a driver’s qualifying heat race and possibly B-Main finishes.

The 2nd A-Main will start fully inverted from the finish of the 1st A-Main. Both Saturday night A-Mains will pay $2000 to the winner with the last place car receiving $250 for each main event. A $2000 BONUS is posted if the winner of the first A-Main wins the 2nd A-Main from 22nd starting position.

Also on the racing card on both nights will be the K&N Filters Outlaw Modified, www.rockauto.com ISCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged mini sprints and the Mid-South Street Stock Challenge event for area Street Stocks. The Riverside Int. Speedway Late Models join the action on Saturday night.

Riverside Int. Speedway is located at 151 Legion Road in West Memphis, AR. The Race day phone number is 870-735-8071

😀For Riverside Int. Speedway information please visit www.riversideinternationalspeedway.com For rules, info and schedule updates please visit the USCS website at www.uscsracing.com Both the Speedway and USCS have Facebook pages as well.