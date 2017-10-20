Kevin Thomas, Jr. Gets Midget Ride For Sunday’s “Leffler Memorial”

From Richie Murray

WAYNE CITY, Ill. (October 20, 2017) — Kevin Thomas, Jr., who’s enjoyed a highly successful USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season, will make his return behind the wheel of a midget in this Sunday’s fifth annual “Jason Leffler Memorial” at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Illinois.

The Cullman, Alabama driver will compete in the event co-sanctioned by USAC and POWRi in a car fielded by Austin Brown. It was in this same car that Thomas made his only two series starts of 2017, driving to a pair of top-five finishes in consecutive nights at the “Kokomo Grand Prix” at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway in April: a 4th and a 5th.

The 2014 USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year has two career USAC National Midget feature wins, both coming in 2015, at Plymouth (Ind.) Speedway and Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kansas on his way to a third-place finish in points. In his most recent “Leffler Memorial” start in 2015, Thomas finished 10th.

Thomas has been a standout on the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car trail this season, scoring five wins, including last Saturday’s “Tony Hulman/Don Smith Classic” at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track.

Pits open at 11am and front gates at 3pm. The drivers meeting takes place at 3:30pm with cars set to hit the track at 4pm.

Adult general admission tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free with paid adult. Pit passes are $35.

You can watch flag-to-flag coverage of all the racing action a day after the race is run on http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.