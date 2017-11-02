KS Motorsports/Austin McCarl Looking Forward to 2018

From Bill Wright

The TKS Motorsports #2KS team and Austin McCarl are looking to build on their successful 2017 campaign next season. The team finished the season standings in the 410 class at the Knoxville Raceway third in points, and qualified for the finale at the 57th Annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals in August.

The Troy and Tammy Renfro family makes up TKS Motorsports. “We were happy with Austin and his performance over our first season together,” says Troy. “We felt that he needed to be given an opportunity and throughout the season he was able to show his potential. We are excited and looking forward to the 2018 racing season with Austin behind the wheel again!”

Austin is looking forward to working with the team again next season. “I’m super-excited to come back next season with the team,” he says. “The longer you work together as a team the better you’re going to get. I’m really looking forward to that, and maybe getting some more races in.”

The team came together nicely in their first season. “I think we had a really successful season,” says Austin. “For the first year, we didn’t get the win we wanted, but we were close, and that win is coming. We had good speed every night out there. Knoxville has the toughest competition in the country.”

Austin is well aware of what his competition is night in and night out. “There are a number of guys who have won Outlaw races like Ian (Madsen) and (Brian) Brown,” he says. “It was a tough year, but to finish behind those two was nothing to hang our heads about. We had a lot of tough drivers and teams behind us in the standings too.”

Troy added, “As we prepare for the 2018 racing season, TKS Motorsports is always looking for additional prospective sponsorship.”