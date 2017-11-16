USAC Western and National Midgets Square Off Saturday at Bakersfield

From Lance Jennings

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (November 16, 2017) — This Saturday, November 18th, the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States and USAC National Midgets will clash at Bakersfield Speedway. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the “November Classic” is the twelfth point race and marks the return of national series to the Bakersfield oval after seventeen years. The action packed card will also feature the California Lightning Sprints, Hobby Stocks, and Mini Stocks. The Pit Gates will open at 2:00pm, the Front Gates will open at 4:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 6:00pm at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” For event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

Since July 3, 1987, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted 107 USAC Western States Midget races and P.J. Jones claimed the inaugural victory. Former champions Sleepy Tripp and Robby Flock are tied for the series lead with eight Bakersfield triumphs, followed by Billy Boat (7), Ronnie Gardner (6), Jay Drake (5), and “Flash” Jordan Hermansader (4). Heading into Saturday’s event, Ricky Shelton holds the 1-lap qualifying track record of 12.339, set on June 21, 1997.

At press time, Ronnie Gardner (Riverside, California) has a 128-point lead over the competition. Driving the Six8 Motorsports’ #68 PAC Springs / Wilwood Brakes Stewart, Gardner ran second to Carson Macedo at Ventura on October 28th. To date, the point leader has three feature wins, four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes, and 93 feature laps led on the year. Gardner ranks fourth on the win list and will be looking to claim his twenty-third series victory at Bakersfield Speedway.

Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, California) ranks second in the USAC Western States point chase. Piloting the family owned #63 F&F Racing / Davis Motorsports Spike, Guerrini ran eighth at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on October 28th. At press time, the 2015 BCRA Champion has one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, nine top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led in the campaign. Frankie will have his sights on earning his second career USAC victory this Saturday night.

Veteran David Prickett (Fresno, California) is third in the championship point standings. Racing the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q Crysalli Artesian Water / Mt. Rose Cocktails Spike, Prickett took fifth in the October 28th main event. To date, the 2012 Dirt Series Champion has one heat race victory, one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, one Light Up The World Beverages Hard Luck Award, and seven top-10 finishes to his credit. David will be looking to claim his second career series win at the “November Classic.”

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California) sits fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / FK Indy Spike, Elliott returned to action at Ventura and finished seventh in the feature. At press time, the 2015 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, four heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led on the season. Cory has two career wins and will have his sights on celebrating a victory in front of his hometown fans.

Robert Dalby (Anaheim, California) is fifth in the USAC Western States Midget point standings. Piloting the family owned #4D RD Spring & Stamping / Monster Seal Spike, Dalby finished fourteenth in the Ventura 30-lap feature. To date, the young driver has posted three heat race victories, one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, and six top-10 finishes on the year. This Saturday, Robert will be looking to earn his first win at Bakersfield Speedway.

Leading rookie contender Mason Daniel (Visalia, California) is tenth in the championship point standings. Other drivers in contention are Clayton Ruston (Upland, California), Bryan Drollinger (Lomita, California), and Kyle Beilman (Santa Monica, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Courtney Crone, Michael Faccinto, Randi Pankratz, Shannon McQueen, Robby Josett, Maria Cofer, Jake Swanson, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, C.J. Sarna, J.J. Ercse, Nate Wait, Ron Hazelton, Cody Swanson, and more.

Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, Indiana) leads the USAC National Midget Series point chase. “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “Sugar” Shane Golobic, Tanner Thorson, Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant, Chad Boat, Holly Shelton, Tanner Carrick, and Jerry Coons Jr. round out the top-10 in points.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult tickets are $16, Senior and Military tickets (ID Required) are $14, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $8, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Hoosier Tire, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC Western States Midget DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS:

1. Ronnie Gardner-751, 2. Frankie Guerrini-623, 3. David Prickett-595, 4. Cory Elliott-577, 5. Robert Dalby-547, 6. Courtney Crone-501, 7. Michael Faccinto-451, 8. Randi Pankratz-417, 9. Shannon McQueen-400, 10. Mason Daniel-370, 11. Robby Josett-366, 12. Maria Cofer-364, 13. Jake Swanson-342, 14. Terry Nichols-334, 15. Shane Golobic-286, 16. Clayton Ruston-254, 17. C.J. Sarna-253, 18. Chad Boat-249, 19. J.J. Ercse-245, 20. Alex Schutte-216.

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET POINT STANDINGS:

1. Spencer Bayston-1363, 2. Brady Bacon-1297, 3. Shane Golobic-1286, 4. Tanner Thorson-1256, 5. Tyler Courtney-1200, 6. Justin Grant-1198, 7. Chad Boat-1084, 8. Holly Shelton-988, 9. Tanner Carrick-906, 10. Jerry Coons Jr.-849, 11. Ryan Robinson-671, 12. Tyler Thomas-633, 13. Brayton Lynch-603, 14. Alex Bright-542, 15. Dave Darland-528, 16. Michael Pickens-380, 17. Gage Walker-359, 18. Ryan Greth-326, 19. Jake Neuman-304, 20. Zach Daum-266.

2017 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet,

Coast Fabrication: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s

Extreme: 3515-3030 (15” Long 5” round shell with 3”inlet & 3” outlet), 3615-3030 (15” Long 6” round shell with 3” inlet & 3” outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15” Long 5” round shell with 3”inlet & 3” outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15” Long 6” round shell with 3” inlet & 3” outlet with turnout)

Flowmaster: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135

Schoenfeld: 14272535

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.