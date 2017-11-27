Lernerville to Anchor New Sweeney Rush Sprint Cars with 10 Events

From Mike Leone

PULASKI, Pa. (November 27, 2017) — The Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC RUSH Sprint Car Series powered by Pace Performance, which is set to debut in 2018, has received a huge boost to its inaugural season. RUSH and Lernerville Speedway are pleased to announce that the renowned Sarver, Pa. oval will be the anchor track to the new RUSH Sprint Car Series.

The RUSH Sprint Cars will headline Lernerville’s new monthly “RK Virgilie Wednesday Night Can’t Wait For The Weekend Mayhem Series”beginning in May and will feature the “Wednesday Night Lightning Series”; five exciting non-wing Sprint Car events with a $3,000 point fund! In addition other Friday and Saturday night events have been scheduled bringing the total to 10 events in 2018.

The RUSH Sprint Cars will feature traditional, non-wing Sprint Cars utilizing the cost-effective Pace Performance GM 602 Crate Sprint Car engine package developed by Pace’s Director of Circle Track Engine Development, Don Blackshear, $135 sealed, spec RUSH Bilstein Bandits Shocks, affordable spec Hoosier Tires, and RUSH “Visual” Methanol spec fuel produced by Insinger Performance, a Sunoco Race Fuel Distributor. The racer affordability of this type of Sprint Car program is outstanding with a complete race ready car between $12,000-$15,000. The response since the division’s initial announcement in February has been tremendous with racers from various backgrounds and levels of experience showing interest.

The RUSH Sprint Cars will be part of Lernerville’s 51st anniversary season opener on Friday, April 20, which is expected to be the inaugural event of the new Series. The RUSH Sprint Cars will be included in three other Friday programs during the year including May 4 with the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars, June 29 as part of the “Sprintacular” along with a special event on August 31. The RUSH Sprint Cars will also be part the popular “Steel City Stampede” in October.

In addition to those events, the RUSH Sprint Cars will headline Lernerville’s new monthly “RK Virgilie Wednesday Night Can’t Wait For The Weekend Mayhem Series” beginning May 16 and continuing on every third Wednesday through September. The “Wednesday Night Lightning” Series will offer a separate $3,000 point fund for the RUSH Sprint Cars with $1,000 going to the champion of this cumulative point championship!

All of the Lernerville events, and of course all scheduled Sweeney RUSH Sprint Car events throughout the region will also be part of the $20,000+ Bonnell’s Rod Shop Weekly Series Championship that will award $5,000 to-win paying down 20 positions. The combined championship point funds now stand at over $23,700 with the entire offseason allowing RUSH Officials to continue to bring additional valuable programs to the Series.

“We cannot thank the Tomson Family enough for believing in the RUSH Sprint Car division,” expressed RUSH Director Vicki Emig. “We had been hoping that one of our regional speedways would step up to in essence to become the division’s home base. There’s no doubt that Lernerville, with all of its rich Sprint Car history, much of it wingless in its earliest days, provides an ideal location from which to grow the division. With these core dates in place we are now working our other RUSH partner speedways to put together a strong and exciting schedule of events for our racers as approximately eight other regional speedways have committed to helping us complete the inaugural schedule.”

Throughout the years, Lernerville has been a great partner of RUSH running the RUSH Pro Stocks weekly as well events for both the RUSH Late Models and Sportsman Modifieds.

2018 Bonnell’s Rod Shop Weekly Series Point Fund ($20,075): 1. $5,000 2. $2,500 3. $1,750 4. $1,500 5. $1,200 6. $1,000 7. $800 8. $750 9. $700 10. $650 11. $600 12. $500 13. $450 14. $425 15. $400 16. $390 17. $380 18. $370 19. $360 20. $350.

2018 “Wednesday Night Lightning” Series Point Fund ($3,000): 1. $1,000 2. $500 3. $350 4. $225 5. $200 6. $180 7. $150 8. $140 9. $130 10. $125.

2018 “Futures Cup” Point Fund ($650 minimum): 1. $300 2. $200 3. $100 4. $50.