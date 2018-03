No related stories.

MAGNOLIA, Ms. (March 3, 2018) — Tony Stewart from Cokumbus, IN started from the K&N Filters Pole into the www.RockAuto.com 30-lap later in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour main event on Saturday night at Magnolia Motor Speedway. Blake Hahn, Derek Hagar, Wayne Johnson and Dale Howard completed the top five.