Danny Smith Wins Wingless Sprints Oklahoma Feature at Meeker

MEEKER, Ok. (May 11, 2018) — Danny Smith of Sand Springs, Okla. led the final 20 laps to win Friday night’s 25-lap USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma Ladies Nigh “Mothers Day” feature at Red Dirt Raceway. He passed Michael Tyre II on the sixth lap and led the rest of the way to beat Tyre, Cameron Hagin, Steven Shebester and Tim Kent. Smith now leads the series standings going into a May 18 race at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa.

USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: May 11 2018 – Meeker, Oklahoma – Red Dirt Raceway – Ladies Night “Mothers Day”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Danny Smith (#5$ Smith), 2. Dillon Laden (#18 Laden), 3. Johnny Kent (#55 Kent), 4. Matt Moore (#22M Barksdale), 5. Ryan Dean (#51 Dean), 6. Warren Fields (#1 Fields), 7. David Stephenson (#22X Stephenson), 8. Kyle Admire (#18A Admire). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Steven Shebester (#16S Haskins), 2. Brett Wilson (#53 Wilson), 3. Casey Wills (#31X Wills), 4. Kyle Clark (#9$ Clark), 5. Grady Chandler (#5X Barksdale/Johnson), 6. Mason Smith (#31 Smith), 7. Morgan Fletcher (#94 Fletcher), 8. Brian Harvey (#29H Harvey). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Cameron Hagin (#5 Hagin), 2. Noah Harris (#20 Lewis), 3. Joe Wood Jr. (#28 Holloway), 4. Grant Wresche (#13 Wresche), 5. Waylon Weaver (#911 Weaver), 6. Joey Baker (#34 Hughes), 7. Justin Dunn (#19 Dunn). NT

FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tim Kent (#79 Kent), 2. Michael Tyre II (#11 Tyre), 3. Craig Carroll (24C Risley), 4. Ty Hulsey (#24H Risley), 5. Duane Baker (#29B Baker), 6. David Jones (#30 Jones), 7. Cody Jarvis (#18J Jarvis). NT

B FEATURE 1: (25 laps) 1. Wresche, 2. Dean, 3. Stephenson, 4. Fletcher, 5. Baker, 6. Harvey, 7. Dunn, 8. Chandler. NT

B FEATURE 2: (25 laps) 1. Clark, 2. Weaver, 3. Jarvis, 4. Smith, 5. Fields, 6. Jones, 7. Admire. NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Danny Smith, 2. Michael Tyre II, 3. Cameron Hagin, 4. Steven Shebester, 5. Tim Kent, 6. Ty Hulsey, 7. Kyle Clark, 8. Brett Wilson, 9. Johnny Kent, 10. Casey Wills, 11. Dillon Laden, 12. Ryan Dean, 13. Grant Wresche, 14. David Stephenson, 15. Craig Carroll, 16. Waylon Weaver, 17. Joe Wood Jr., 18. Noah Harris, 19. Matt Moore, 20. Cody Jarvis. NT

——————————————

**Baker flipped during the third heat. Dunn flipped during the B-feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Tyre, Laps 6-25 Smith.

NEW USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT POINTS: 1-Smith-400, 2-Wilson-388, 3-Tyre-374, 4-K.Clark-373, 5-Carroll-360, 6-J.Kent-358, 7-Hagin-357, 8-Wood-326, 9-Wills-324, 10-Laden-293.

NEXT USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT CAR RACE: May 18 – Sapulpa, OK – Creek County Speedway