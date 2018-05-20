Fremont Cancels After Rain Shower

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (May 19, 2018) – Heavy rains hit Fremont Speedway just after 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, forcing the cancellation of the night’s races on Gressman Powersports/Level Performance Night.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 26 for Open Wheel Shoot-Out #2 featuring the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics, the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro and the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders (360). The FAST 410 Sprints will battle for $5,000 to win the A-Main; the FAST 305 Sprints will race for a $1,000 A-main check; and the NRA Sprint Invaders will battle for $2,000 to win the A-main.

Gates will open on American Powersports Night at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Adult general admission tickets are $20; senior citizens are $18; students are $15; 10 and under free; pit passes are $35.

