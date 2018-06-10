Hirst Wins King of the West Series Feature at Petaluma

Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, CA
Saturday June 9, 2018
King of the West Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 83 – Kyle Hirst
2. 16a – Colby Copeland
3. 21x – Shane Golobic
4. 0 – Bud Kaeding
5. 68 – Chase Johnson
6. 4s – Michael Kofoid
7. 88n – DJ Netto
8. 26 – Billy Aton
8. 29 – Willie Croft
9. 63 – Geoff Ensign
10. 57 – Dustin Golobic
11. 12 – Jarrett Soares
12. 2r – Richard Brace Jr.
13. 98 – Sean Watts
14. 32 – Klint Simpson
15. 7h – Jake Haulot
17. 9n – Nicholas Ringo
19. 28 – Nathan Rolfe
20. 12j – John Clark
21. 51 – Gary Paulson
22. 00 – Jason Statler
23. 25 – Bobby McMahan