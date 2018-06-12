Oswego Speedway’s Twin 35 Format Explained

From Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, NY (June 12, 2018) – The month of June is here and with that comes the second ‘twin’ format event of the 2018 season for Oswego Speedway’s Novelis Supermodifieds. After two exciting Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s on May 26 won by Dave Shullick Jr. and Chris Perley, the track is set to go with its familiar ‘Twin 35’s’ this Saturday, June 16 presented by Burke’s Do It Best Home Center and Bosco & Geers of Oswego.

Following a sixteen year long hiatus, the Twin 35’s returned to the speedway in 2014 and have produced exciting action ever since with not a single repeat winner visiting victory lane with the exception of the infamous ‘dead heat’ in 2015 that credited both Michael Muldoon and Otto SItterly with the victory in the second Twin 35 after Sitterly had already dominated the first one.

Other drivers to win a Twin 35 since the format’s return include Randy Ritskes and Michael Barnes in 2014, Dave Danzer and Jeff Abold in 2016, and most recently Keith Shampine and Dave Shullick Jr. last season. Joe Gosek is also a former winner of the event in 1986, 1990 and 1991.

Once again, the speedway’s group time trial format will set heat race lineups for the Novelis Supermodifieds this Saturday before lineups for the first twin will be based on lap times ran in the qualifying events.

For the first Twin 35, officials will take the top four finishers in each of the three heat races and use their fastest lap to set the starting grid for the feature. The sixth fastest car will start on the pole of the first Twin 35, with the lineup being set as follows: 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 9, 10, 11, 12.

The times taken from the heat races will be the fastest lap for any car and they can be used on any lap.

The lineup for the second feature will be set using the track’s normal handicapping system based on the last three events. There will be no re-handicapping for the second feature. The winner of the June 9 race (Dave Shullick Jr.) may start no better than twelfth in the second twin.

Supermodified commitment cars will be guaranteed $600 minimum for the night and must start at least the first feature for minimum money.

New in 2018, both features will be full points, serving as two totally separate events, unlike seasons past.

The time schedule for this Saturday, June 16 will see pit gates open at 2:30pm, grandstand gates open at 4:00pm with the start of hot laps, the autograph session taking place on the frontstraightaway at 5:15pm and heat racing going green at 7pm. Group time trials will run prior to the heats beginning with the Supermodifieds at 6:30pm. Due to running two features, Supermodified heat races will be run first this weekend to allow teams enough time to make changes to their cars between main events.

General admission seating for adults is set at just $20 with reserved seating and VIP packages still available. To order tickets, please call the box office at (315)-342-0646 or email the track at oswegospeedway@gmail.com.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit www.OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway and LIKE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.