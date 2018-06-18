Campbell Takes NCRA Sprint Point Lead After 81 Speedway Victory

From David Smith Jr.

PARK CITY, Ks. (June 17, 2018) – Three-time and defending tour champion Jeremy Campbell became the sixth different winners the six events held thus far this season as he claimed the annual “Bill Hall Memorial/Father’s Day Special” Sunday night at the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car tour event at 81 Speedway in Park City.

Fred Mattox and Jake Greider started on the front row for the fifteen-lap-feature, but it was third-starting Campbell taking the lead as the green flag fell.

Campbell, aboard the family-owned Dan’s Cycles/Scotts Well Service/BEPC/Knoche Farms/JP Agronomy/HRP/DMI/Penske sponsored #10c sprinter, kept a torrid pace on the rest of the field and would lead every lap to victory.

Greider, driving the Hillsboro Racing Engines powered Maxim chassis; sponsored by Auto Masters Service Center, Speedway Motors, Bybee Electric came home second for his first top five of the season while Norman, Oklahoma’s Danny Jennings brought the DGM owned, Peterson Elite powered Maxim chassis to a third-place finish while eighth-starting and current series points leader J.D. Johnson drove the Briley Built powered J&J chassis; sponsored by Auto Craft, Evans, Relloy USA, Andale Construction, Alternative Pest Control to a strong fourth-place finish. Mattox driving the Mattox powered Triple XXX chassis sponsored by D&E Drywall Supply, Young Tool Company, AKL Oil Field Supply #26m rounded out the top five.

Led by current point leader Campbell, who took over the top spot from Johnson with tonight’s victory, the NCRA 360-ci sprinters will be a double-header weekend with the American Bank of Oklahoma American Sprint Car Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products. It all begins on Friday night, July 13, in the tours first-ever appearance at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas. Both series will then load up and head to 81 Speedway for a Saturday night (July 14) shootout.

NCRA Sprints

81 Speedway/Park City, Kansas

June 17, 2018

11 Cars

1st Heat: 1) 26M-Fred Mattox, [2]; 2) 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [3]; 3) 1J-Danny Jennings, [5]; 4) 37H-Matt Howard, [1]; 5) 98-J.D. Johnson, [6]; 6) 81-Jon Freeman, [4]

2nd Heat: 1) 20G-Jake Greider, [1]; 2) 92J-J.R. Topper, [2]; 3) 91-Jeff Stasa, [5]; 4) 88-Ray Seemann, [4]; 5) 1X-Don Droud Jr, [3]

A Feature (15 Laps): 1) 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [3]; 2) 20G-Jake Greider, [2]; 3) 1J-Danny Jennings, [4]; 4) 98-J.D. Johnson, [8]; 5) 26M-Fred Mattox, [1]; 6) 88-Ray Seemann, [7]; 7) 1X-Don Droud Jr, [10]; 8) 91-Jeff Stasa, [5]; 9) 81-Jon Freeman, [11]; 10) 92J-J.R. Topper, [6]; 11) 37HMatt Howard, [9]