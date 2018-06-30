Cody Fletcher Wins at Trail-Way

HANOVER, Pa. (June 29, 2018) — “I guess it had to be exciting for some reason,” Cody Fletcher exclaimed after exiting his Kress Oil/Rocco’s Pizza sponsored #66A 358 Sprint Car. Fletcher led the entire 25-lap Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic 358 Sprint Car feature and received little to no pressure from the rest of the field… until the final lap.

With two laps to go, Fletcher was rapidly approaching lapped traffic. As Fletcher and several lapped cars were coming out of turn two on the final lap, Fletcher made contact with the back end of John Sharpe’s #511 sprint car, and proceeded to do a wheelie down the backstretch. Fletcher slowed significantly but due to a several second lead, he was able to carefully navigate the final turns to claim his second win of 2018.

“I don’t know what that was. I appreciate the guy trying to get out of the way. We just had to make it one more corner,” Fletcher explained.

Outside polesitter, Steven Kisamore, and third starter, Joe Trone Jr., maintained their top three spots the entire feature but never had enough to challenge Fletcher on the restarts.

“You start up front you gotta stay there.” Fletcher continued, “Dad’s been working hard. He’s got the thing feeling good, so it’s easy to drive when it’s like that.”

Following Fletcher, Kisamore and Trone across the line were Mike Bittinger and David Holbrook. Seventh finisher, Dylan Norris, was the Big Mike’s Crabhouse Hard Charger, after advancing 5 spots in the feature race.

Heats for the 358 Sprint Cars were won by Holbrook and Norris.

Bradley Weber raced to his 13th career 600cc Micro Sprint win, Friday night at Trail-Way Speedway. Weber, who started on the outside pole, drove away to a commanding lead in the final laps of the 20-lap feature race.

Johnstown’s Jim Young, navigated his way around Hannah Riser for the second spot on a lap six restart but was unable to catch up to Weber. Another caution, this time on lap 11, again brought the field back together. Young desperately tried to stick with Weber’s #17 micro sprint on the restart, but ended up crossing the finish line in the runner-up spot by a margin of 3.162 seconds.

Completing the top five were Riser, Donahue Motorsports Hard Charger, Travis Keiser, and Zane Rudisill.

Heats for the 600 Micro Sprints were won by Riser and Young.

Steven Cox scored his second Mason Dixon 270cc Micro Sprint win of 2018, Friday night at Trail-Way Speedway.

Cox started on the pole and led the entire 20-lap feature to earn his 13th career 270 Micro Sprint win. Cory Myers, Levi Peck, Brent Bull and Tim McClelland completed the top five. Donahue Motorsports Hard Charger, Zachary Cool, advanced 13 spots in the feature race and finished 8th.

Heats for the 26 270 Micro Sprints were won by Bull, Mike Boer, and Myers.

Sam Gallagher was in the right place at the right time, Friday night at Trail-Way Speedway. Gallagher was running second for 14 laps until racelong leader, Brian Walls, broke coming out of turn two, and immediately retreated to the infield. Gallagher assumed the lead on lap 15 and held off the charges of Gettysburg’s Will Walls during the closing laps of the 20-lap feature race.

“Whoever was there, I could hear him,” Gallagher laughed in victory lane. “He raced me clean. Never touched me!”

Following Gallagher and Will Walls across the line were Aaron Beard, Danny Beard and Shane McQuay.

Heat winners for the Street Stocks were Danny Beard and Brian Walls.

Trail-Way Speedway is back in action tomorrow night, Saturday, June 30, 2018, with the “Kings of Crash” Junk Car Demolition & Races! The Limited Stocks, Figure 8, Powder Puff and Aggressive Driving class will also be in action! Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with heat races scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Trail-Way Speedway

Hanover, PA

Friday, June 29, 2018

For Immediate Release

HOOSIER TIRE MID ATLANTIC 358 SPRINT CARS

Feature (25 Laps) – 1. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [1]; 2. 77K-Steven Kisamore, [2]; 3. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [3]; 4. 12-Mike Bittinger, [7]; 5. 77-David Holbrook, [5]; 6. 10-Zach Euculano, [8]; 7. 44-Dylan Norris, [12]; 8. 51-Austen Treuchet, [4]; 9. 511-John Sharpe, [6]; 10. 34-Mark Van Vorst, [11]; 11. (DNF) 28-Austin Kirby, [9]; (DNS) 2D-Dylan Orwig. No time.

Lap Leaders – Cody Fletcher (1-25)

358 Sprint Car Heat 1 Finish (10 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 77-David Holbrook, [1]; 2. 51-Austen Treuchet, [2]; 3. 77K-Steven Kisamore, [4]; 4. 511-John Sharpe, [3]; 5. 10-Zach Euculano, [5]; (DNS) 2D-Dylan Orwig. Time – 2:21.69

358 Sprint Car Heat 2 Finish (10 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 44-Dylan Norris, [1]; 2. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [2]; 3. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [5]; 4. 12-Mike Bittinger, [4]; 5. 28-Austin Kirby, [3]; 6. 34-Mark Van Vorst, [6], Time – 2:24.86

600 MICRO SPRINTS

Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 17-Bradley Weber, [2]; 2. 8-Jim Young, [5]; 3. 14K-Hannah Riser, [6]; 4. 42K-Travis Keiser, [12]; 5. 4R-Zane Rudisill, [8]; 6. 87-Buddy Hines, [7]; 7. 6-Darren Kauffman, [1]; 8. 6K-Cole Knopp, [10]; 9. (DNF) 71-Tyler Leese, [3]; 10. (DNF) 6T9-Bill Smith, [13]; 11. (DNF) 21X-Josh Smith, [9]; 12. (DNF) 14T-Tyler Walton, [4]; (DNS) 1S-Steven Bull. No time.

Lap Leaders – Bradley Weber (1-20)

600 Micro Sprint Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 14K-Hannah Riser, [1]; 2. 14T-Tyler Walton, [2]; 3. 17-Bradley Weber, [5]; 4. 87-Buddy Hines, [6]; 5. 21X-Josh Smith, [3]; 6. (DNF) 1S-Steven Bull, [4]; 7. (DNF) 6T9-Bill Smith, [7]. No time.

600 Micro Sprint Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 8-Jim Young, [4]; 2. 71-Tyler Leese, [3]; 3. 6-Darren Kauffman, [1]; 4. 4R-Zane Rudisill, [5]; 5. 6K-Cole Knopp, [6]; 6. (DNF) 42K-Travis Keiser, [2]. Time – 2:06.79

MASON DIXON 270 MICRO SPRINTS

Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 44-Steven Cox, [1]; 2. 20-Cory Myers, [4]; 3. 64-Levi Peck, [9]; 4. 1B-Brent Bull, [6]; 5. 6-Tim Mc Clelland, [2]; 6. 4T4-Joe Long Jr, [12]; 7. 96-Brock Whisler, [14]; 8. 21-Zachary Cool, [21]; 9. 72-Jonathan John, [11]; 10. 46-Colton Hendershot, [16]; 11. 7-Brent Mowery, [23]; 12. 37-Tyler Brown, [8]; 13. 03-Branstin Shue, [10]; 14. 28-Matt Frick, [15]; 15. 3-Connor Bollinger, [18]; 16. 03T-Troy Fickes, [17]; 17. 11T-Olivia Thayer, [25]; 18. 66-Tom Gaylor, [22]; 19. (DNF) 29C-Jeff Arigo, [13]; 20. (DNF) 09-John Horton, [19]; 21. (DNF) 22-Michael Boer, [5]; 22. (DNF) 97-BILLY LOGEMAN, [7]; 23. (DNF) 84-Zachary Glass, [20]; 24. (DNF) 1-Brian Marriott, [3]; 25. (DNF) 47-Bobby Lamond, [26]; (DNS) 4B-Billy Puckett IV. No time.

Lap Leaders – Steven Cox (1-20)

270 Micro Sprint Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 1B-Brent Bull, [2]; 2. 1-Brian Marriott, [4]; 3. 97-BILLY LOGEMAN, [6]; 4. 03-Branstin Shue, [1]; 5. 29C-Jeff Arigo, [5]; 6. 46-Colton Hendershot, [7]; 7. 09-John Horton, [3]; 8. 66-Tom Gaylor, [8]; 9. 11T-Olivia Thayer, [9]. Time – 2:16.28

270 Micro Sprint Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 22-Michael Boer, [4]; 2. 6-Tim Mc Clelland, [6]; 3. 37-Tyler Brown, [3]; 4. 72-Jonathan John, [2]; 5. 96-Brock Whisler, [7]; 6. 03T-Troy Fickes, [8]; 7. (DNF) 84-Zachary Glass, [5]; 8. (DNF) 7-Brent Mowery, [1]. No time.

270 Micro Sprint Heat 3 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 20-Cory Myers, [5]; 2. 44-Steven Cox, [6]; 3. 64-Levi Peck, [7]; 4. 4T4-Joe Long Jr, [2]; 5. 28-Matt Frick, [4]; 6. 3-Connor Bollinger, [9]; 7. 21-Zachary Cool, [3]; 8. (DNF) 4B-Billy Puckett IV, [8]; (DNS) 47-Bobby Lamond. Time – 2:15.53

PRECISE RACING PRODUCTS STREET STOCKS

Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 25-Sam Gallagher, [3]; 2. 21W-Will Walls, [6]; 3. 60A-Aaron Beard, [4]; 4. 60-Danny Beard, [1]; 5. 3D-Shane Mc Quay, [10]; 6. (DNF) 2W-Brian Walls, [2]; 7. (DNF) 17-Brian Blank Jr, [8]; 8. (DNF) 4J-Jim Jacobs, [14]; 9. (DNF) 81J-Jamie Zentmyer, [5]; 10. (DNF) 28S-Kelly Seal, [7]; 11. (DNF) 69-Tyler Harman, [12]; (DNS) 94-Dalton Myers, ; (DNS) 52-Mike Walls, ; (DNS) 81F-Gary Calimer Jr.. No time.

Lap Leaders – Brian Walls (1-14), Sam Gallagher (15-20)

Street Stock Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 60-Danny Beard, [1]; 2. 25-Sam Gallagher, [7]; 3. 81J-Jamie Zentmyer, [4]; 4. (DNF) 28S-Kelly Seal, [5]; 5. (DNF) 94-Dalton Myers, [2]; (DNS) 52-Mike Walls, ; (DNS) 81F-Gary Calimer Jr.. No time.

Street Stock Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 2W-Brian Walls, [3]; 2. 60A-Aaron Beard, [6]; 3. 21W-Will Walls, [4]; 4. 17-Brian Blank Jr, [5]; 5. 3D-Shane Mc Quay, [2]; 6. 69-Tyler Harman, [7]; 7. 4J-Jim Jacobs, [1]. Time – 2:32.28