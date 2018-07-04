Jashembowski & Trombley Big CRSA Winners

By Toby Lagrange

Sodus, NY – The winged warriors of the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series touched down at the Afton Motorsports Park and Fonda Speedway this weekend, producing exciting action each night. The events served as rounds number five and six for the season.

On Friday night the series headed to the Afton Motorsports Park where Middletown, New York hot shoe Tyler Jashembowski picked up the A-Main event win. The win was the rising star’s first of the season and came at the first short track event of 2018. The event was also round number one of the Algonkin Hotel Mini-Series.

Jashembowski dominated the 25-lap event, leading from green to checkers in a fast-paced show. Jashembowski was followed across the line by Dana Wagner, Dalton Herrick, Sydney Prince and Dustin Purdy.

The heat races were won by Jashembowski and Trombley. The Magsarus Ignitions Electrifying Move of the Race and Powder Tech Powder Coating Hard Charger Awards were awarded to Purdy.

The second night of the double header weekend saw the stars and cars of the CRSA invade the Fonda Speedway. The 20-lap A-Main event was dominated by East Greenbush, New York’s Bobby Hackel, IV. Hackel would cross the finish line first however was disqualified during post-race inspection (engine). The event also served as round number one of the Kennedy’s Towing Northway 90 Challenge Mini-Series.

With the disqualification of Hackel, the win was awarded to Trombley. Trombley, of Altamont, New York entered the event as the current series points leader and with the win, strengthened his advantage over Thomas Radivoy.

Trombley would be the winner over Radivoy, Prince, Purdy and Jerry Sehn. Emily VanInwegen and Hackel won the heat races while Purdy was awarded the Powder Tech Powder Coating Hard Charger for the second event in a row. The Magsarus Ignitions Electrifying Move of the Race award went to Trombley. Â

The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series returns to action Saturday night at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown.

Round #5 – Afton Motorsports Park – A-Main Results (25 laps) – Tyler Jashembowski, Dana Wagner, Dalton Herrick, Sydney Prince, Dustin Purdy, Jeff Trombley, Eric Jennings, Thomas Radivoy, Jerry Sehn, Emily VanInwegen, Jesse Pruchnik, Justin Mills

Heat Race Winners: Tyler Jashembowski, Jeff Trombley

Round #6 – Fonda Speedway – A-Main Results (20 Laps) – Jeff Trombley, Thomas Radivoy, Sydney Prince, Dustin Purdy, Jerry Sehn, Emily VanInwegen, Jesse Pruchnik, Dana Wagner, Tyler Jashembowski, Cory Sparks, Justin Mills, Link Pettit, Bobby Hackel, IV (DQ)

Heat Race Winners – VanInwegen, Hackel