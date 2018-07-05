81 Speedway Set to Host Winged and Wingless Sprints

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – July 4, 2018 – Whether you prefer your sprint car racing with wings, without wings or you just like fast-paced open-wheel action, 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas has you covered. The track will be hosting both of the above as well as the exciting mod lites on Saturday night, July 14, as they will be hosting the National Championship Racing Association vs American Sprint Car Series Red River Region as well as the United States Auto Club Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma plus, NCRA Modifieds and the ever-exciting NCRA mod lites.

The NCRA vs ASCS Red River Region event will see the best 360-ci drivers throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska do battle atop the tracks three-eighths mile oval. It will be challenge race number two for both series as they will also be doing battle the night before at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas.

The NCRA will be led by three-time and defending tour champion and current points leader Jeremy Campbell. J.D. Johnson, Don Droud, Jr., Danny Jennings, Jeff Stasa, Jake Greider, Fred Mattox, Ray Seeman, JR. Topper and Kaden Taylor.

The ASCS Red-River region is led by current points leader Alex Sewell. Other drivers in that series point standings include Lance Norick, Sean McClelland, Tyler Thomas, Charles McManus and Cannon McIntosh.

The USAC Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma is in the midst of their inaugural season, sanctioning non-wing sprint car races throughout Oklahoma. This event is the only scheduled event in the state of Kansas at this time with drivers allowed to utilize the two-barrel and four-barrel carburetor options, current two-barrel champ sprint legal engines (predominate in Oklahoma), sealed 305-ci type rules- without the wings of course.

Oklahoma veteran Danny Smith currently sits atop the series point standings while Brett Wilson, Kyle Clark, Craig Carroll, Michael Tyre, II, Cameron Hagen, Johnny Kent, Casey Wills, Grand Wresche and Ty Hulsey round out that series top ten.

The NCRA Modifieds are in the midst of yet another season of exciting point battle with a new face currently sitting atop the point standings. Although winless this 2018 race season, Wichita’s Cody Schniepp currently sits atop the series point standings and will come into this night with a 65-point lead over three-time and defending tour champion Dan Powers. Third-generation driver Tanner Mullens has found victory lane three times this season and sits just 70-points out of the point lead. Other touring regulars include Scott Green, Tyler Davis, Josh Lanterman, Tad Davis, Bryce Schniepp, Jake Nightingale and Brandon Massey.

Gates will open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Adult general admission is just $20 while all pit passes are $30.

81 Speedway is located North of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16, then 0.7 mile west on 77th Street in Park City. More information on this and all other track events on the 2018 speedway schedule can be found on their official website www.race81speedway.com and their official facebook page: Race 81 Speedway. Questions pertaining to all-things 81 Speedway can also be answered by calling (316) 755-1781.