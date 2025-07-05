Jedrjezek Defeats All Challengers for GLSS Win at Limaland

By Zach Hiser

Lima, OH – Limaland Motorsports Park has treated Kasey Jedrjezek good and bad in the 2025 season. Friday night, the Lagrange, Ohio native got all the right breaks and collected his second win with the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP of the season.

Alongside Corbin Gurley, Jedrzejek led the 20 car field to the green flag on a version of Limaland that not many are used to; one that was pony up, full of character, and different on both ends.

The battle to lead the first lap was intense as Jedrjezek, Gurley, and Chase Dunham went three wide down the backstretch. At the exit of turn four, it was Gurley and Jedrjezek still side-by-side for the lead. The pair made slight contact as Jedrjezek jumped out to the point.

The first caution of the night flew five laps in when Frank Neil spun around entering turn one after jumping over the cushion. On the restart, Jedrjezek continued to lead as Dustin Daggett applied pressure on the podium while Gurley continued to try and stop the free fall from second.

Near the halfway point of the race, Dunham found the quick way around Limaland, maintaining his gap to Jedrjezek in one and two, but gaining plenty of ground in three and four on the extreme top of the race track while Jedrjezek navigated lapped traffic.

With six laps to go, Dunham had caught Jedrjezek and was working to make a pass to his outside off turn four. Dunham’s car bounced into the front stretch wall and caught the crossover opening with the right front tire, ripping the front end out of his No.66, bringing his night to an end.

In the final six rotations, Gurley drove his way back into the second spot, turning his fastest lap of the race with just four laps to go using a similar line that Dunham was using to try and take the lead. Gurley’s drive to the front fell nine-tenths of a second short of his first win of the season.

“I’ve gotta thank my guys, they gave me a great car all night,” Jedrjezek said in victory lane. “We had a rough night last night, but this is a good way to rebound.”

The next event for the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprint is Saturday, July 6th for the quarter-mile special at Millstream Speedway alongside the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints and Dirt Trucks. Fans who can’t make the trip can catch the action live at www.GreatLakesSprints.Tv.

Kasey Jedrjezek was the Ti22 Performance Fast Qualifier.

Kasey Jedrjezek won Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race Number One

Corbin Gurley won Howard Johnson of Lima Heat Race Number Two.

Chase Dunham won Miami Paint Heat Race Number Three.

Gregg Dalman was the Operating Engineers 324 Hard Charger advancing five spots.

Ohio CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]; 2. 12-Corbin Gurley[1]; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]; 4. 17-Jared Horstman[5]; 5. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]; 6. 23-Devon Dobie[9]; 7. 31-Jac Nickles[8]; 8. 49T-Gregg Dalman[13]; 9. X-Mike Keegan[7]; 10. 12DD-Darren Dryden[10]; 11. 24-Kobe Allison[14]; 12. 17X-Mason Hannagan[12]; 13. 37-Noah Dunlap[11]; 14. 20A-Andy Chehowski[17]; 15. 11H-Caleb Harmon[16]; 16. 88N-Frank Neill[20]; 17. 66-Chase Dunham[3]; 18. 11G-Luke Griffith[19]; 19. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[18]; 20. 5J-Jake Hesson[15]; 21. (DNS) 7C-Phil Gressman