From Mudclodbob

The Great Lakes Super Sprints made a gallant effort at I-96 Speedway Sunday evening with rain in the area, but it wasn’t meant to be. After heat race wins were picked up by Jared Horstman, Max Stambaugh and Chase Ridenour, Linden Jones was leading the B main as rain began falling. The 26 car field tried to wait out the weather, but it was too much to bring the track back in reasonable time.