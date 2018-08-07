COMP Cams title sponsor of SOD End-of-the-Year Shootout at Berlin Raceway

By John Naida

ERIE, MI (August 7, 2018) – COMP Cams will be the title sponsor when Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP returns to Berlin Raceway on Saturday, September 29, for the End-of-the-Year Shootout.

SOD returns to the most unique venue it has ever raced at. Berlin Raceway is renown among paved short tracks, but for a few weeks each autumn, it is transformed into a dirt track. Saturday, September 29, the raceway will present its dirt finale with SOD’s COMP Cams End-of-the-Year Shootout.

COMP Cams, a long-time SOD marketing partner is also a SOD heat race sponsor. The thirty-lap feature will pay $4,000 to win. Engler Machine & Tool, COMP Cams, RockAuto.com, and Engine Pro will pay $100 to each heat race winner and $30 to second. Lane Automotive and MSD Ignition will pay $50 to the fast qualifier in each heat group. Over $2,200 in contingency cash and awards will be available to competitors.

Last year’s COMP Cams Great Lakes Sprint Car Classic was Michigan’s most popular 2017 dirt track race and this year’s COMP Cams End-of-the-Year Shootout is sure to this year’s most popular. It will once again be part of an event that includes Michigan’s three leading dirt series, Sprints On Dirt, the American Ethanol Late Model Tour (AELMT), and the American Ethanol Modified Tour (AEMODT).

Berlin Raceway’s oval track racing history and SOD’s status as the nation’s most recognized, respected, and progressive regional sprint car series promise to make the race an event fans won’t want to miss. This will be SOD’s fourth race at Berlin with previous appearances in 2013 and 2014 as well as last year.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP appreciates its long marketing partnership with COMP Cams and works tirelessly to keep the COMP Cams name out front. For more information about COMP Cams, go to www.compcams.com.

Visit Berlin Raceway at www.berlinraceway.com. Follow Berlin Raceway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wherespeedbelongs.

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.

