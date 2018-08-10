ISCS Week Of Speed Ready To Commence; Point Fund Up For Grabs

By Ben Deatherage

The biggest portion of the 2018 schedule for the Interstate Sprint Car Series will be from Monday, August 13th to Saturday, the 18th. The ISCS tour will have their first ever speedweek and will be billed as the “Week of Speed”. The week will consist of six races in as many nights at five facilities from the states of Oregon and Washington. The full payout for the week and full breakdown of nightly payout can be found below this release.

Each night will pay $1000.00 to win and $150.00 to start. Also, every night the driver that passes the most cars in the main event will receive the Travis Rutz Hard Charger Award as well as a $100.00 bonus. The driver that passes the most cars for the entire week cashes in on a $500.00 bonus.

The entire party gets kicked off on Monday at Coos Bay Speedway. The series made one visit to the coastal 3/8-mile oval on May 19th where Kyler Barraza would pick up the win. Cottage Grove Speedway is the next stop on Tuesday. Three races have been held at the historical ¼-mile producing Shane Forte, Kinzer Cox, and Tyler Thompson as winners.

Willamette Speedway holds the Wednesday date and hosted the ISCS group on July 27th where Jake Helsel scored the victory. Thursday is reserved for the smallest venue of the week at Sunset Speedway Park. The entire extravaganza concludes at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington on Friday and Saturday. It is the only time ISCS will compete in the Evergreen State in 2018.

ISCS would like to thank their series sponsors/marketing partners BC Motorsports, Highline Performance, NWSprintCarHistory.com, Champion Racing Oil, and Hoosier Racing Tires. For the latest news and updates regarding the Interstate Sprint Car Series be sure and visit their Facebook page.

Former Interstate Sprint Car Series Winners At Coos Bay Speedway

2018- Kyler Barraza on May 19th

Former Interstate Sprint Car Series Winners At Cottage Grove Speedway

2018- Shane Forte on May 18th; Kinzer Cox on June 23rd; Tyler Thompson on July 28th

Former Interstate Sprint Car Series Winners At Willamette Speedway

2018- Jake Helsel on July 27th

Current Interstate Sprint Car Series Point Standings (Top Ten):

1. 26F-Shane Forte 453; 2. 1K-Kinzer Cox 440; 3. 7-Tyler Thompson 437; 4. 3H-Dave Hibbard 436; 5. 25S-Camden Robustelli 422; 6. 87-Kyler Barraza 402; 7. 1-Bailey Hibbard 392; 8. 18H-A.J. Harbaugh 391; 9. 71-Hedge Carter 388; 10. 70-Raquel Ivie 386

ISCS Week Of Speed Point Fund

1-$1000.00

2-$500.00

3-$400.00

4-$300.00

5-$200.00

6-$200.00

7-$200.00

8-$200.00

9-$200.00

10-$200.00

Hard Charger- $500.00

Nightly Payout

1st – $1000.00

2nd – $600.00

3rd – $450.00

4th – $350.00

5th – $300.00

6th – $250.00

7th – $200.00

8th – $200.00

9th – $200.00

10th – $200.00

11th –Back – $150.00

Travis Rutz Hard Charger- $100.00