Photo Gallery: 2018 "Hard Knox" Program at Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Allan Woods (28AU), Brady Bacon (99), Shane Golobic (17WX), and Rager Phillips (9R) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dominic Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown, Logan Schuchart, and Paul McMahan (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dominic Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ian Madsen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Allan Woods (28AU), Brady Bacon (99), Shane Golobic (17WX), and Rager Phillips (9R) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (Serena Dalhamer photo) Spencer Bayston (#39) and Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15H). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schchart. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown. (Mark Funderburk photo) Dominic Scelzi. (Mark Funderburk photo) Dominic Scelzi. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap from Friday's "Hard Knox" program at the 2018 Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Brian Brown (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Juhl (#09) and Paul McMahan (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sammy Swindell (#1) and Hunter Schuerenberg (#97G). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1A) and Brian Brown (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Matt Juhl (#09). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15H) and Cale Thomas (#91). (Mark Funderburk photo) Josh Schneiderman (#49J) and Trey Starks (#44). (Mark Funderburk photo) Josh Schneiderman (#49J) and Clint Garner (#40). (Mark Funderburk photo) Don Droud Jr. (#1X) and Brooke Tatnell (#55). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brooke Tatnell (#55) and Skylar Prochaska (#35). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schchart. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schchart. (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason (#83) and Dominic Scelzi (#41S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Terry McCarm (#24) and Kerry Madsen (#2M). (Mark Funderburk photo) Skylar Gee (#99G) and Dominic Scelzi (#41S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Dominic Scelzi (#41S) and James McFadden (#3). (Mark Funderburk photo) Austin McCarl (#2KS) and Tim Kaeding (#3). (Mark Funderburk photo) Dominic Scelzi and Doug Clark. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (#21) and Logan Schuchart (#1s) race for the lead Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mike Campbell photo)