NITRO 54 VARIETY STRENGTHENS 2018 ARROW EXPRESS CANADIAN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS PURSE

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ontario (August 23, 2018) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Nitro 54 Variety (919 Brant County Hwy 54) which will keep the Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals A-Feature purse at a minimum of $10,000 USD to win and $1,000 USD to start.

The 2018 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend will kick off with a Test & Tune session on Thursday, September 13, while racing will commence Friday, September 14 with the Burger Barn Night Before the Nationals, and finish with the 14th annual Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals presented by Nitro 54 Variety on Saturday, September 15.

The 14th annual Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals presented by Nitro 54 Variety will pay $10,000 USD to win and $1,000 USD to start the 35 lap A-Feature, along with many other cash awards. The Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars will be the support division for the 360 Sprint Cars on Saturday, September 15.

This year’s Burger Barn Night Before the Nationals again includes a pair of 15 lap A-Features for the 360 Sprint Cars, plus Season Championship events for the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. New for this year, both Friday night Twin 15 A-Feature winners will not only be guaranteed a starting spot in the Saturday night Canadian Sprint Car Nationals A-Feature, but they will be guaranteed to start no worse than row five!

EARLY BIRD PRE-ENTRY DEADLINE – SEPTEMBER 7, 2018

The deadline for competitors to receive the “Early Bird” discount on their Canadian Sprint Car Nationals entry fee is September 7, 2018. “Early Bird” entries permit the driver free entry to the pit area on Friday, September 14 AND Saturday, September 15. Teams are asked to submit entry information online at the following link: http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/cscn-competitors-info/canadian-sprint-car-nationals-entry-form/

TICKETS AND CAMPING

Advanced reserved seating tickets and reserved campsites are on sale now for the 14th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on September 14-15! The event features two full nights of Sprint Car action, including Saturday’s $10,000 USD to win Feature Event. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com or call 519-717-0023 to order and for more information.

CSCN HISTORY

The Canadian Sprint Car Nationals has been the annual season-closing event at Ohsweken Speedway since 2005, and brings together drivers and teams from the Empire Super Sprints, Great Lakes Super Sprints, National Racing Alliance Sprint Invaders, Patriot Sprint Tour, Southern Ontario Sprints, and Ohsweken Speedway’s Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car division, plus teams and drivers from all over North America and beyond, including Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

PAST CSCN WINNERS

2005 Kenny Jacobs – Holmesville Ohio USA

2006 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil Quebec Canada

2007 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil Quebec Canada

2008 Wayne Johnson – Mustang Oklahoma USA

2009 Shane Stewart – Bixby Oklahoma USA

2010 Shane Stewart – Bixby Oklahoma USA

2011 Sam Hafertepe Jr. – Sunnyvale Texas USA

2012 Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil Quebec Canada

2013 Shane Stewart – Bixby Oklahoma USA

2014 Jessica Zemken – Sprakers New York USA

2015 Bryan Howland – Auburn New York USA

2016 Parker Price-Miller – Kokomo Indiana USA

2017 Carson Macedo – Lemoore California USA

Canadian Sprint Car Nationals Tickets and Camping Available Now!

Advanced reserved seating tickets and reserved campsites are on sale now for the 14th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on September 14-15! The event features two full nights of Sprint Car action, including Saturday’s $10,000 USD-to-win Feature Event. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com or call 519-717-0023 to order and for more information click here.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2018 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 23rd season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com to view the schedule or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the track’ annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY MEDIA

Phone: (519) 717-0023

Email: media@ohswekenspeedway.com

Website: www.OhswekenSpeedway.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/OhswekenSpeedway

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/OhswekenSpdway

Ohsweken Speedway thanks the following partners for their support in 2018: Arrow Express, Kool Kidz Ice & Water, Corr/Pak Merchandising Inc., Renway Energy, Case IH O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Hoosier Tire Canada, EPIC Racewear, McDonald’s Restaurants of Paris & Brantford, Ackland Insurance, Strickland’s GMC, Lucas Oil Products, Burger Barn, Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, Insta-Insulation, Middleport Mechanical, HRW Automotive, and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket.