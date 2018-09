NOLAN ALLISON ACE AT ACE

From USAC

Altamahaw, N.C………Nolan Allison of Greensboro, N.C. won Friday night’s 35-lap USAC Eastern Speed2 Midget race at Ace Speedway, leading the final 31 laps after passing Johnny Petrozelle on laps five. Jessica Bean took second ahead of Neal Allison, Connor Gross and Petrozelle.

USAC EASTERN SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: August 31, 2018 – Altamahaw, North Carolina – Ace Speedway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Nolan Allison, 16, Allison-15.832; 2. Connor Gross, 14, Gross-15.875; 3. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-16.017; 4. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-16.056; 5. Johnny Petrozelle, 9, Race Gear-16.175; 6. Levi Riffle, 75, Riffle-16.230; 7. Jordan Empie, 3, Empie-16.261; 8. J.J. Horstman, 8, Race Gear-16.521; 9. Doug Patton, 39, Race Gear-17.147.

FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Nolan Allison, 2. Jessica Bean, 3. Neal Allison, 4. Connor Gross, 5. Johnny Petrozelle, 6. Jordan Empie, 7. J.J. Horstman, 8. Levi Riffle, 9. Doug Patton. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Petrozelle, Laps 5-35 Nolan Allison.

NEW USAC EASTERN SPEED2 MIDGET POINTS: 1-Bean-649, 2-Nolan Allison-608, 3-Neal Allison-583, 4-Empie-483, 5-Sam Hatfield-481, 6-Gross-301, 7-Chris Lamb-286, 8-Dameron Taylor-245, 9-Riffle-210, 10-Johnny Bridges-81.

NEXT USAC EASTERN SPEED2 MIDGET RACE: September 1 – Robersonville, N.C. – East Carolina Motor Speedway