POWRi West Midgets at I-44 Riverside Speedway on Saturday!

Lonnie Wheatley

TULSA, Okla. (September 5, 2018) – It will be an action-packed Saturday night at Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway as the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA makes a return to the 1/5-mile clay oval.

The 23rd round of competition on the 2018 season for the POWRi West Midget League also marks the ninth round of Sooner Series competition.

Saturday’s I-44 Riverside Speedway tilt will count toward POWRi West Sooner Series points as well as POWRi West overall points. In total, more than $12,000 in points fund money is up for grabs in the POWRi West Midget League and POWRi West Sooner Series action for 2018.

Going into the final stretch of the season for the POWRi West Midget League, Springfield, Missouri’s Kory Schudy is leading the way in both categories. Schudy has racked up 13 overall top-five finishes in POWRi West action to extend his overall points lead to a substantial margin over Sand Springs teen Hank Davis.

Davis has climbed to second in series points after recently capturing his second win of the season with Nixa, Missouri’s Wesley Smith and the Broken Arrow duo of Hannah Adair and Hunter Fischer rounding out the current top five in points.

Thus far, 15 different drivers have picked off at least one POWRi West feature win this season with Broken Arrow’s Jonathan Beason atop the charts with three triumphs. Two of those three wins came in I-44 Riverside Speedway competition with back-to-back triumphs on April 28 and June 16.

While Beason has picked off a pair of I-44 Riverside Speedway wins, other Oklahoma City winners this season have included Christopher Bell (who swept the season-opening Turnpike Challenge) and Bixby’s Cannon McIntosh on July 28.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer and A1 Machine.

Contingency sponsors include Smith Ti (Heat One), Keizer Wheels (Heat Two), Saldana Products (Heat Three), Rod End Supply (Heat Four), Pyrotech (Heat Five), BOSS Performance (High Point Driver), MPI “Official Steering Wheel” of POWRi West, Esslinger Engineering Performance Award (top-finishing Esslinger entry), and the MyChron Tom/AIM bonus of $300 (1st), $150 (2nd) and $50.

Saturday’s racing action at Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway fires off at 7:00 p.m.

I-44 Riverside Speedway is located in southwest Oklahoma City off I-44 Exit 109, then 0.1 miles east on 149th then south. For more information, contact the track at 405-633-1583 or check online at https://www.i44riversidespeedway.com/.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA is slated for 29 nights of competition at 13 different tracks throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. The POWRi West Sooner Series consists of the dozen events in the state of Oklahoma.

More information regarding the POWRi West Midget League is available at http://www.powri.com/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PowRiWest/.