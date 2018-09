DAVIS #1 IN QUINCY IMRA SPEED2S

From USAC

Quincy, IL……..Mitchell Davis led all 18 laps to win Sunday night’s Engler USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget race at Quincy Raceways. Andy Baugh was second ahead of Bart Andrews, Jeremy Hull and Jeff Sparks.

ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: September 16, 2018 – Quincy, Illinois – Quincy Raceways

HEAT RACE: (8 laps) 1. Mitchell Davis (#37 Raymond), 2. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 3. Andy Baugh (#6B Baugh), 4. Bart Andrews (#69 Trone), 5. Mark Billings (#60E Billings), 6. John Heitzman (#43 Heitzman), 7. Jeff Sparks (#55 Sparks). NT

FEATURE: (18 laps) 1. Mitchell Davis, 2. Andy Baugh, 3. Bart Andrews, 4. Jeremy Hull, 5. Jeff Sparks, 6. Mark Billings, 7. John Heitzman. NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-18 Davis.

NEW ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 POINTS: 1-A.Baugh-1,064, 2-Shane Morgan-784, 3-Robby McQuinn-662, 4-Brent Burrows-630, 5-Kurt Mueller-606, 6-Jake Sollenberger-584, 7-Daltyn England-532, 8-Kevin Battefeld-492, 9-Blake Buchholz-432, 10-Gedd Ross-410.

NEXT ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 RACE: September 22 – Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway