Photo Gallery: Midgets at Montpelier Motor Speedway

Davey Ray. (Bill Miller photo)
Chett Gehrke. (Bill MIller photo)
Chase Jones. (Bill Miller photo)
Davey Ray. (Bill Miller photo)
Davey Ray won the 20 lap Montpelier Motor Speedway midget feature event on Saturday September 15, 2018. (Bill Miller photo)
Aaron Leffel won the 20 lap USAC MTM feature event at the Montpelier Motor Speedway on Saturday September 15, 2018. (Bill Miller photo)
Aaron Leffel. (Bill Miller photo)
Russ Gamester. (Bill Miller photo)
Chris Baue. (Bill Miller photo)
Scott Orr. (Bill Miller photo)
Nick Speidel. (Bill Miller photo)
Chance Crum. (Bill Miller photo)
Stratton Briggs. (Bill Miller photo)