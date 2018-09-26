Short Track Nationals Next Weekend!

Lonnie Wheatley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 25, 2018) – It’s little more than one week away!

Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway will be the happening place next weekend as the 31st Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires takes place atop the high-banked, ¼-mile clay oval.

Following a Test ‘N Tune session on Thursday night, October 4, a $2,500-to-win preliminary event on Friday night will precede the Saturday, October 6, $10,041-to-win STN championship finale.

Each position in Saturday’s 41-lap, $841-to-start championship feature event has been boosted by an additional $41 dollars in honor of Jason Johnson courtesy of Big Show Productions. Additionally, Marvin and Peggy Pearson have prepared a replica of Jason Johnson’s 2006 STN winning mount that will pace Saturday night’s feature field.

Both nights of racing will feature a full card of heat races, qualifying races and feature events. While there will be no lock-ins from the Friday preliminary event, the top two combined point earners from Friday and Saturday that don’t race into the Saturday finale will be awarded the 19th and 20th starting positions in the Saturday STN championship finale.

Entries are rolling in fast and furious for the prestigious event with the free driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday available with the $100 entries submitted by Monday, October 1. Entries submitted after October 1 are $200 and do not include driver pit pass. Entry forms are available at https://i-30speedway.com/flyers/2018%20STN%20Flyer.pdf.

Last October, Sprint Car racing legend Sammy Swindell made it back-to-back STN wins to become the first five-time winner in event history. Swindell’s back-to-back triumphs in 2017 and 2016 go along with previous wins in 2013, 2011 and 1990 eclipsed Gary Wright’s previous event record of four triumphs.

Along with Hall of Famers and Swindell and Wright, the list of past STN winners is a star-studded one that includes the likes of current NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender Christopher Bell, Paul McMahan, Brad Sweet, Tony Bruce, Jr., Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray, John Gerloff and Steve Kinser.

The Pertinent Info:

The What: 31st Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

The Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR). I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).

The When: October 4-6, 2018. (Practice on Thursday, October 4, followed by two full cards of racing action on October 5-6).

The Entry Info: Entry forms available at https://i-30speedway.com/flyers/2018%20STN%20Flyer.pdf. Entry is just $100 and includes driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday if submitted by October 1. Entries submitted after October 1 are $200 and do not include driver pit pass.

The Format: Both nights will feature a full card of heat and qualifying races followed by feature events. The top 40 in passing points each night will advance to four qualifying races with the balance to “C” Mains. Combined points from heats and qualifiers will set twin “B” Main and “A” Main lineups.

While there will be no lock-ins from Friday’s $2,500-to-win preliminary, the top two drivers in combined passing/finishing points from Friday and Saturday heats and qualifiers will be awarded the 19th and 20th starting positions in the Saturday night $10,041-to-win STN championship finale. The 21st starting position is reserved for 2018 I-30 Speedway track champion Ernie Ainsworth if needed.

Saturday night heat races will each offer up $100 to win courtesy of Jenkins Fleet Services.

The top four in Saturday night heat and qualifying race passing/finishing points will compete in the Mike Pack Building Materials “Dash for Cash” that will set the lineup for the first two rows of the 41-lap STN championship finale. The Dash will pay $500 for first, $250 for second, $150 for third and $100 for fourth.

The “Red Shirt Dash” in honor of Lanny Edwards for non-transfers will pay as follows: 1st – $400, 2nd – $300, 3rd – $250, 4th – $200, 5th – $150, 6th – $100.

No mufflers are required, open headers are allowed for this event.

The Past Winners:

2017-Sammy Swindell

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

The Tickets: Day of show prices are $20 on Friday and $28 on Saturday plus a $1 processing fee per ticket if paying by credit/debit card.

Children’s tickets will be available at the event only for just $1 on both Friday and Saturday plus a $1 processing fee per ticket if paying by credit/debit card.

To order tickets or for more information, check online at www.i-30speedway or call the track at 501-455-4567.

Pit passes are $35 on both Friday and Saturday. Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.

For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.