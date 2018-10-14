Dallas Hewitt Wins BOSS Feature at Montpelier

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Montpelier Motor Speedway
Montpelier, IN
Saturday October 13, 2018
Feature: 1. 18H – Dallas Hewitt, 2. 57 – Clinton Boyles, 3. 6 – Bill Rose, 4. 00 – Thomas Meseraull, 5. 41 – Cole Ketcham, 6. 9 – Scotty Weir, 7. 4P – Issac Chapple, 8. 42 – Ty Tilton, 9. 24L – Lee Underwood, 10. 9N – Luke Hall, 11. 9G – Cody Gardner, 12. 16K – Joe Ligouri, 13. 24P – Nick Bilbee, 14. 24M – Nate McMillian, 15. 2DI – Dustin Ingle, 16. 78 – Adam Byrkett, 17. 97X – Tyler Hewitt, 18. 14W – Chad Wilson, 19. 53 – Steve Little, 20. 77C – Kory Crabtree, 21. 76 – J.J. Hughes, 22. 111 – Horbyn Hayslett, 23. 87 – Paul Dues, 24. 44F – Michael Fischesser