World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” Saturday at Dodge City Raceway Park!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (October 16, 2018) – It’s just about time for the “Boot Hill Showdown” in Dodge City.

This Saturday night, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series makes its return to the state-of-the-art Dodge City Raceway Park for the “Boot Hill Showdown”. It will marks the series first outing atop the 3/8-mile clay oval since July of 2015.

The IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks will be in action as well in the card that fires off at 7:00 p.m.

While tickets are going fast, many are still available at http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG&pid=8584156.

General Admission tickets are just $40 for adults with children’s tickets just $20 when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is available for $45.

Nine-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz of North Dakota and Memphis-shoe Jason Sides split victory honors when the World of Outlaws last competed at Dodge City in 2015.

Already with 19 series wins to his credit this year, Schatz is closing in on a tenth series championship with only a handful of events remaining after Saturday’s “Boot Hill Showdown”.

Schatz carries a 262-point lead over Knoxville Nationals champion Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, CA, into this weekend with Connecticut’s David Gravel and the Oklahoma duo of Daryn Pittman and Shane Stewart rounding out the current top five in World of Outlaws points.

Others among the top ten in series points include Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild, Ian Madsen, Brent Marks and Kraig Kinser.

Ten different drivers have reached DCRP victory lane in 21 World of Outlaws feature events dating back to 2004 with Joey Saldana atop the overall win charts with three triumphs. Saldana’s most recent “Boot Hill Showdown” triumph occurred on June 14, 2010. Saldana will be aboard the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 entry for Saturday’s tilt.

Past World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” winners at Dodge City Raceway Park:

7/4/15 – Donny Schatz

7/3/15 – Jason Sides

7/5/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/4/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/6/13 – Daryn Pittman

7/5/13 – Donny Schatz

6/23/12 – Kraig Kinser

6/22/12 – Steve Kinser

7/2/11 – Jason Sides

7/1/11 – Craig Dollansky

6/14/10 – Joey Saldana

6/12/10 – Sammy Swindell

6/13/09 – Joey Saldana

6/12/09 – Joey Saldana

6/21/08 – Donny Schatz

6/20/08 – Joey Saldana

6/23/07 – Daryn Pittman

6/22/07 – Jason Meyers

7/1/06 – Joey Saldana

10/8/05 – Danny Lasoski

6/22/04 – Steve Kinser

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites official internet site is located at www.hiexpress.com/DodgeCity/HIExpress. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.