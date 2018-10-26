Allstar Performance Event List: October 26 – 28, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 26-28, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday October 26, 2018
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Fall Fling
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series – Fall Fling
Golden Triangle Raceay Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints – Prelims
Moler Raceway Park – Williamsburg, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown
Saturday October 27, 2018
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – National Championship Racing Association
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – AU – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Fall Fling
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series – Fall Fling
Georgetown Speedway – Georgetown, DE – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Golden Triangle Raceay Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints
Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Crate Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints
Mobile International Speedway – Mobile, AL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Tuscarora 50
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Flip Flop 54
Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association
Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslinger Sprint Car Series
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship
Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Sunday October 28, 2018
Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslinger Sprint Car Series