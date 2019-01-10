Allstar Performance Event List: January 9-12, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 11-12, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday January 11, 2018

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge

Saturday January 12, 2018

Bairnsdale Speedway – Bairnsdale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – North Island Sprintcar Championship

Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge

Westline Speedway – Whyalla, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars