Allstar Performance Event List: January 9-12, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 11-12, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday January 11, 2018
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge
Saturday January 12, 2018
Bairnsdale Speedway – Bairnsdale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – North Island Sprintcar Championship
Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge
Westline Speedway – Whyalla, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars