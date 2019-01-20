Thrill-i Bowl: Bell Passes Larson on the Last Lap to Win in Tulsa

By T.J. Buffenbarger

Christopher Bell claimed his third consecutively Chili Bowl Nationals title on Saturday at the Tulsa Expo Raceway in spectacular style. Bell passed Kyle Larson on the final lap when Larson left enough of an opening coming off turn two, holding Larson’s final challenge through turns three and four for the victory driving his iRacing sponsored entry for Keith Kunz Motorsports.

Bell, from Norman, Oklahoma, was almost in disbelief over what happened on the final lap.

“I had been moving around quite a bit. I had been up top on both ends and made up a little ground,” said Bell. “The top started to going away off of four there, so I just committed myself to the bottom there because I didn’t have anything better or anything to lose. It got really slick down there and Kyle tried to stick it on the last lap and he just hadn’t run any laps down there. I knew what to do to try and get in the infield there and get off the corner good.”

After four attempts to start the 55-lap main event, including one caution that sent former Chili Bowl winner Rico Abreu to the tail of the field, Logan Seavey led the opening lap with Larson, Justin Grant, and Bell in pursuit. By lap 10 Seavey and Larson separated themselves from Grant and Bell who were racing for third.

By lap 16 Larson started to pressure Seavey for the top spot and allowed Grant and Bell to close back in. As the leaders entered traffic Larson found an opening on lap 22 off turn four to pull inside of Seavey to take the lead. Two laps later Bell got a run under Grant and moved up to third.

Larson started to pull away through traffic as Bell started to work on Seavey for the second spot. Just as Bell found an opening the caution appeared on lap 29 for Tyler Courtney spinning out in turn two.

Larson pulled away from Seavey and Bell after the restart. A lap 34 caution for Tanner Thorson getting sideways and collecting David Gravel ended up giving Bell the opportunity to take second position. Bell was able to cross lines with Seavey off turn two, allowing Bell to drive by through turns three and four.

After moving to second Bell quickly moved to the cushion and ran down Larson for the lead. Larson changed his line to use the top through turns one and two and the bottom in three and four to keep Bell at bay.

After the final caution of the event on lap 38 Larson opened some distance between himself and Bell and appeared to be on the way to his first career Chili Bowl Nationals win. Bell closed in on Larson over the final five laps and on the final circuit had an opening off turn two and Larson missed his line. Bell capitalized to take the lead. Larson tried to counter the move in turn three, but Bell closed the opening and drove the final two corners for the win. Larson finished second with Grant rounding out the podium.

The win also gave Keith Kunz Motorsports five out of six features during the 2019 Chili Bowl Nationals.

“I don’t think it does get any better than that right there,” said Bell. “That right there is why we love the Chili Bowl. It always surprises me. It never disappoints.”

33rd Annual Chili Bowl Nationals

Tulsa Expo Raceway

Tulsa, OK

Saturday January 19,2 018

O-Main #1 (10 Laps):

1. 2J – J.J. Yeley, [6]

2. 44S – Brian Beebe, [1]

3. 14H – AJ Hopkins, [8]

4. 49F – Taylor Forbes, [2]

5. 23P – Patrick Lawson, [4]

6. 18K – Mike Mehl, [3]

7. 1X – Cody Lampe, [7]

8. 21W – Waylon Weaver, [5]

DNS: 5J – Jeff Crook,

DNS: 23S – Kyle Simon,

DNS: 7F – Travis Ashwood,

DNS: 8JR – A.J. Johnson,

DNS: 99J – Brian Jones,

DNS: 73B – Cole Macedo,

DNS: 10T – Brandon Thomas,

O-Main #2 (10 Laps):

1. 45H – Anthony Pope, [1]

2. 98 – Ryan Padgett, [2]

3. 78 – Rob Caho Sr., [4]

4. 23M – David Budres, [5]

5. 75X – Mike Griffiths, [3]

DNS: 20 – Tadd Holliman,

DNS: 22 – John Heydenreich,

DNS: 27Z – Zane Hendricks,

DNS: 84 – Jeremy Campbell,

DNS: 71B – Robert Bell,

DNS: 10J – John Hunt,

DNS: 6 – Bill Rose,

DNS: 7HM – Heath Murry,

DNS: 21D – Justin Dickerson,

DNS: 27A – A.J. Burns,

N-Main #1 (10 Laps):

1. 2J – J.J. Yeley, [8]

2. 14H – AJ Hopkins, [10]

3. 91B – Bret Barney, [1]

4. 3D – Dustin Gilbert, [2]

5. 00S – Randy Sterling, [3]

6. 17M – Brett Ireland, [4]

7. 52K – John Dyson, [6]

8. 44S – Brian Beebe, [9]

9. 49F – Taylor Forbes, [11]

10. 72X – Chris Tarrant, [5]

11. 84S – Shaun Shapel, [7]

12. 18K – Mike Mehl, [13]

13. 88A – Andy Michner, [15]

DNS: 5S – Jimmy Elledge,

DNS: 926 – Morgan Frewaldt,

DNS: 23P – Patrick Lawson,

N-Main #2 (6 Laps):

1. 46L – L.J. Lombardo, [1]

2. 37 – Terry Babb, [7]

3. 98 – Ryan Padgett, [9]

4. 3JR – Jarrett Soares, [3]

5. 75X – Mike Griffiths, [12]

6. 93M – Scottie McDonald, [2]

7. 45H – Anthony Pope, [8]

8. 9T – Tyler Shoemaker, [5]

9. 78 – Rob Caho Sr., [10]

10. 23M – David Budres, [11]

11. 72 – Craig Oakes, [6]

12. 14C – Danny Clark, [4]

DNS: 87C – Danny Smith,

DNS: 13 – Steve Davis,

DNS: 94K – Christopher Polvoorde

***Race went to 10 minute time limit

M-Main #1 (10 Laps):

1. 4T – AJ Valim, [1]

2. 14 – Harley Hollan, [2]

3. 2J – J.J. Yeley, [9]

4. 87F – Johnny Kent, [4]

5. 101 – Chuck McGillivray, [3]

6. 20C – Collin Rinehart, [5]

7. 222 – A.J. Gilbert, [6]

8. 99G – Skylar Gee, [8]

9. 91B – Bret Barney, [11]

10. 3D – Dustin Gilbert, [12]

11. PE3 – Andy Bradley, [7]

12. 00S – Randy Sterling, [13]

13. 17M – Brett Ireland, [14]

14. 14H – AJ Hopkins, [10]

DNS: 56A – Travis Young,

DNS: 5T – Presley Truedson,

M-Main #2 (10 Laps):

1. 7CH – Chris (Critter): Malone, [2]

2. 37 – Terry Babb, [10]

3. 49J – Jim Gardner, [4]

4. 71T – Zac Taylor, [6]

5. 98 – Ryan Padgett, [11]

6. 46L – L.J. Lombardo, [9]

7. 19N – Nick O’Neal, [1]

8. 41B – Brad Wyatt, [3]

9. 3JR – Jarrett Soares, [12]

10. 93M – Scottie McDonald, [14]

11. 77J – John Klabunde, [8]

12. 68B – Blain Petersen, [7]

13. 130 – Larry Bratti, [5]

14. 75X – Mike Griffiths, [13]

DNS: 71G – Damion Gardner,

DNS: 23X – Billy Lawhead,

L-Main #1 (10 Laps):

1. 51W – Curtis Jones, [7]

2. 35L – Cody Ledger, [6]

3. 7D – Michelle Decker, [8]

4. 9C – Cale Cozad, [1]

5. 4T – AJ Valim, [10]

6. 14 – Harley Hollan, [11]

7. 17J – Jeremy Dockery, [5]

8. 101 – Chuck McGillivray, [13]

9. 2J – J.J. Yeley, [12]

10. 8K – Robert Spino, [4]

11. 21X – Landon Cassill, [9]

12. 15G – Gavin Stout, [2]

13. 98B – Joe Boyles, [3]

14. 20C – Collin Rinehart, [14]

DNS: 59E – Dex Eaton,

DNS: 87F – Johnny Kent,

L-Main #2 (10 Laps):

1. 24F – Hunter Fischer, [2]

2. 8B – Colin Deming, [1]

3. 19U – Pierce Urbanosky, [4]

4. 35X – Tyler Robbins, [10]

5. 37 – Terry Babb, [12]

6. 7CH – Chris (Critter): Malone, [9]

7. 71T – Zac Taylor, [14]

8. 17F – Devin Camfield, [8]

9. 46L – L.J. Lombardo, [15]

10. 49J – Jim Gardner, [11]

11. 15L – Merril Lamb, [3]

12. 0 – Johnny Murdock, [7]

13. 10K – Marvin Mitchell, [6]

14. 16C – David Camfield III, [5]

15. 98 – Ryan Padgett, [13]

DNS: 5V – Jesse Vermillion,

K-Main #1 (10 Laps):

1. 74Z – Zach Merritt, [1]

2. 51G – Garet Williamson, [5]

3. 7D – Michelle Decker, [13]

4. 35L – Cody Ledger, [12]

5. 14 – Harley Hollan, [16]

6. 9C – Cale Cozad, [14]

7. 45L – Carson Short, [4]

8. 10W – George White, [9]

9. 14E – Jake Neal, [10]

10. 7H – Roy Entze II, [6]

11. 51W – Curtis Jones, [11]

12. 44D – Evan Turner, [8]

13. 49X – Justin Fifield, [2]

14. 7JR – JD Black, [7]

15. 4T – AJ Valim, [15]

16. 45 – Roger Crockett, [3]

K-Main #2 (10 Laps):

1. 7RS – Christopher Larson, [1]

2. 45K – Kyle Hammer, [3]

3. 103 – Broc Hunnell, [2]

4. 16 – Joey Parker, [5]

5. 68S – Logan Scherb, [9]

6. 24F – Hunter Fischer, [11]

7. 22C – Conor Daly, [10]

8. 35X – Tyler Robbins, [14]

9. 8B – Colin Deming, [12]

10. 37 – Terry Babb, [15]

11. 88W – Dustin Weland, [6]

12. 23L – Lee Lengel, [4]

13. 9S – Rick Shuman, [7]

14. 5B – Bobby Brewer, [8]

15. 7CH – Chris (Critter): Malone, [16]

16. 19U – Pierce Urbanosky, [13]

J-Main #1 (10 Laps):

1. 7MF – Chance Morton, [2]

2. 28M – Ace McCarthy, [4]

3. 7D – Michelle Decker, [11]

4. 2BX – Brett Becker, [6]

5. 51G – Garet Williamson, [10]

6. 9C – Cale Cozad, [14]

7. 35L – Cody Ledger, [12]

8. 11K – Gage Rucker, [1]

9. 74Z – Zach Merritt, [9]

10. 51M – Slater Helt, [3]

11. 28 – Kory Schudy, [5]

12. 91A – Chris Andrews, [8]

13. 14 – Harley Hollan, [13]

14. 10C – Dalton Camfield, [7]

DNS: 22X – Steven Shebester,

DNS: 118 – Scott Evans,

J-Main #2 (10 Laps):

1. 57B – Chase Jones, [7]

2. 42 – Chris Cochran, [6]

3. 3T – Taylor Peterson, [2]

4. 20D – Chris Dyson, [4]

5. 45K – Kyle Hammer, [10]

6. 23 – Bryan Salisbury, [5]

7. 68S – Logan Scherb, [13]

8. 24F – Hunter Fischer, [14]

9. 7RS – Christopher Larson, [9]

10. 16 – Joey Parker, [12]

11. 103 – Broc Hunnell, [11]

12. 4M – J.J. Ercse, [3]

13. 09 – Timmy Thrash, [1]

14. 17K – Michael Koontz, [8]

15. 7 – Shannon McQueen, [15]

16. 55K – Nick Knepper, [16]

I-Main #1 (10 Laps):

1. 74 – Luke Hall, [1]

2. 44X – Wesley Smith, [3]

3. 7S – Pat Schudy, [2]

4. 37X – Andrew Prather, [10]

5. 28M – Ace McCarthy, [12]

6. 19P – Brandon Long, [6]

7. 7D – Michelle Decker, [11]

8. 13M – Dennis Gile, [5]

9. 44 – Don Droud Jr, [8]

10. 51G – Garet Williamson, [13]

11. 2BX – Brett Becker, [14]

12. 7MF – Chance Morton, [9]

13. 11X – Donovan Peterson, [7]

14. 21R – Stevie Sussex, [4]

DNS: 2A – Brent Beauchamp,

DNS: 9C – Cale Cozad,

I-Main #2 (10 Laps):

1. 57 – Maria Cofer, [2]

2. 67F – Kyle O’Gara, [6]

3. 20H – Noah Harris, [3]

4. 57B – Chase Jones, [8]

5. 1Z – Chris Roseland, [1]

6. 42 – Chris Cochran, [9]

7. 19S – Matt Streeter, [4]

8. 78X – Ray Allen Kulhanek, [7]

9. 20D – Chris Dyson, [11]

10. 23 – Bryan Salisbury, [13]

11. 45K – Kyle Hammer, [12]

12. 3E – Blake Battles, [5]

13. 3T – Taylor Peterson, [10]

DNS: 1S – A.J. Flick,

DNS: 7AU – Mark Cooper,

DNS: 7J – Shawn Jackson,

H-Main #1 (10 Laps):

1. 17D – Donovan Wise, [3]

2. 8M – Kade Morton, [1]

3. 80 – Josh Hawkins, [4]

4. 12 – Billy Wease, [8]

5. 73 – Dylan Ito, [2]

6. 37X – Andrew Prather, [12]

7. 19P – Brandon Long, [14]

8. 7S – Pat Schudy, [13]

9. 35 – Sterling Cling, [6]

10. 86 – Mark Lowrey, [9]

11. 99R – Brad Bowden, [5]

12. 71X – McKenna Haase, [7]

13. 28M – Ace McCarthy, [15]

14. 74 – Luke Hall, [11]

15. 44X – Wesley Smith, [10]

DNS: 9F – Frankie Guerrini,

H-Main #2 (10 Laps):

1. 83 – Karsyn Elledge, [2]

2. 57B – Chase Jones, [14]

3. 51A – Zachary Madrid, [5]

4. 67F – Kyle O’Gara, [12]

5. 17H – Sheldon Haudenschild, [7]

6. 15C – Carson Garrett, [3]

7. 02 – Andy Gage, [6]

8. 21M – Michelle Melton, [8]

9. 83B – J.B. Gilbert, [9]

10. 42 – Chris Cochran, [15]

11. 57 – Maria Cofer, [11]

12. 1Z – Chris Roseland, [13]

13. 95T – Brandon (Buddy): Tubbs II, [4]

14. 11C – Chett Gehrke, [10]

15. 88V – Jace VanderWeerd, [1]

DNS: 20H – Noah Harris,

G-Main #1 (10 Laps):

1. 96 – Cody Brewer, [5]

2. 74J – Bill Jackson, [1]

3. 2ND – Jeb Sessums, [10]

4. 21K – Josh Lakatos, [7]

5. 22B – Troy Betts, [2]

6. 17D – Donovan Wise, [11]

7. 85 – Matt Johnson, [8]

8. 15X – Lance Bennett, [9]

9. 12 – Billy Wease, [14]

10. 80 – Josh Hawkins, [13]

11. 5F – Danny Frye III, [6]

12. 73 – Dylan Ito, [15]

13. 37X – Andrew Prather, [16]

14. 8M – Kade Morton, [12]

15. 31K – Kyle Beilman, [4]

16. 9U – Doug McCune, [3]

G-Main #2 (10 Laps):

1. 4C – Riley Kreisel, [1]

2. 17H – Sheldon Haudenschild, [15]

3. 50 – Daniel Adler, [5]

4. 14S – Clinton Boyles, [10]

5. 75 – Bryan Stanfill, [8]

6. 51A – Zachary Madrid, [13]

7. 321 – Chad Winfrey, [2]

8. 67F – Kyle O’Gara, [14]

9. 7CG – Jimmy Light, [4]

10. 4W – Warren Johnson, [6]

11. 15C – Carson Garrett, [16]

12. 56X – Mark Chisholm, [7]

13. 57B – Chase Jones, [12]

14. 4J – Tim Crawley, [9]

15. 83 – Karsyn Elledge, [11]

16. 15W – Jeff Wimmenauer, [3]

F-Main #1 (15 Laps):

1. 72K – Sam Johnson, [2]

2. 2X – Joe Stornetta Jr, [3]

3. 45J – Jack Dover, [5]

4. 1K – Brayton Lynch, [8]

5. 2ND – Jeb Sessums, [17]

6. 11P – Laydon Pearson, [7]

7. 11G – Mike Goodman, [4]

8. 96 – Cody Brewer, [16]

9. 22B – Troy Betts, [19]

10. 21H – Ty Hulsey, [14]

11. 91 – Jeff Stasa, [10]

12. 77U – Chris Urish, [11]

13. 4S – Tyler Seavey, [9]

14. 5R – Ryan Foster, [12]

15. 29M – Joey Moughan, [6]

16. 3W – Brandon Waelti, [13]

17. 77 – Cameron Hagin, [1]

18. 74J – Bill Jackson, [15]

19. 21K – Josh Lakatos, [18]

DNS: 2B – Jason Grady,

F-Main #2 (15 Laps):

1. 67Z – Kasey Kahne, [4]

2. 68 – Robby Josett, [2]

3. 32 – Gary Taylor, [8]

4. 73K – Tyler Edwards, [10]

5. 14S – Clinton Boyles, [19]

6. 22E – Shane Stewart, [5]

7. 57A – Austin Schaeffer, [6]

8. 2W – Wyatt Burks, [3]

9. 22A – Andy Malpocker, [9]

10. 22M – Mike Hess, [7]

11. 4C – Riley Kreisel, [16]

12. 17H – Sheldon Haudenschild, [17]

13. 54 – Ray Seach, [1]

14. 81B – Seth Bergman, [12]

15. 14X – Jody Rosenboom, [11]

16. 46 – Kenney Johnson, [13]

17. 10V – Landon Hurst, [14]

18. 1L – Landon Simon, [15]

19. 50 – Daniel Adler, [18]

20. 75 – Bryan Stanfill, [20]

E-Main #1 (15 Laps):

1. 91W – Hayden Williams, [6]

2. 3S – Brian Shirley, [2]

3. 1P – Terry Nichols, [5]

4. 3F – Geoff Ensign, [3]

5. 17Z – Zac Moody, [1]

6. 51B – Joe B. Miller, [9]

7. 17 – Chris Windom, [8]

8. 05 – Brad Loyet, [10]

9. 2X – Joe Stornetta Jr, [17]

10. 0B – Billy VanInwegen Jr, [15]

11. 8R – Anton Hernandez, [11]

12. 45J – Jack Dover, [18]

13. 37M – Matt Mitchell, [14]

14. 2ND – Jeb Sessums, [20]

15. 72K – Sam Johnson, [16]

16. 4F – Chad Frewaldt, [13]

17. 1K – Brayton Lynch, [19]

18. 17B – Ryan Bickett, [12]

19. 99 – Larry Wight, [7]

20. 91K – Kevin Bayer, [4]

E-Main #2 (15 Laps):

1. 15D – Andrew Deal, [1]

2. 51 – R.J. Johnson, [12]

3. 27J – Jake Bubak, [9]

4. 91T – Tyler Thomas, [5]

5. 14S – Clinton Boyles, [20]

6. 32 – Gary Taylor, [18]

7. F5 – Tye Mihocko, [4]

8. 11J – Justin Melton, [11]

9. 2T – Kaleb Currie, [6]

10. 73K – Tyler Edwards, [19]

11. 41H – Howard Moore, [14]

12. 68 – Robby Josett, [17]

13. 2S – Travis Scott, [13]

14. 99W – Korey Weyant, [2]

15. 86C – David Camfield, [3]

16. 10B – Kyle Bellm, [7]

17. 31 – Travis Berryhill, [15]

18. 29A – Davey Ray, [10]

19. 5P – Kyle Craker, [8]

20. 67Z – Kasey Kahne, [16]

D-Main #1 (15 Laps):

1. 7U – Kyle Jones, [2]

2. 1 – Sammy Swindell, [3]

3. 51J – Hunter Schuerenberg, [5]

4. 9JR – Derek Hagar, [12]

5. 15M – Jason McDougal, [13]

6. 5X – Tyson Hall, [1]

7. 18 – Tony Bruce Jr, [7]

8. 54W – Matt Westfall, [8]

9. 91W – Hayden Williams, [16]

10. 3S – Brian Shirley, [17]

11. 2WG – Weston Gorham, [6]

12. 17Z – Zac Moody, [18]

13. 3F – Geoff Ensign, [19]

14. 1P – Terry Nichols, [20]

15. 2 – Ryan Hall, [11]

16. 39 – Ryan Bernal, [4]

17. 2D – Matt Sherrell, [9]

18. 19W – Jake Morgan, [14]

19. 73X – Shane Cottle, [15]

20. 19M – Ethan Mitchell, [10]

D-Main #2 (15 Laps):

1. 25 – Jerry Coons Jr, [6]

2. 95 – Chris Andrews, [2]

3. 47M – Austin Liggett, [7]

4. 71K – Tanner Carrick, [13]

5. 91T – Tyler Thomas, [19]

6. 81 – Colten Cottle, [3]

7. 45X – Johnny Herrera, [1]

8. 2G – Steve Buckwalter, [12]

9. 9P – Tom Harris, [5]

10. 27J – Jake Bubak, [18]

11. 51 – R.J. Johnson, [17]

12. 7R – Thomas Meseraull, [11]

13. 67K – Holley Hollan, [15]

14. 15D – Andrew Deal, [16]

15. 14S – Clinton Boyles, [20]

16. 84M – Alex DeCamp, [14]

17. 20S – Shon Deskins, [8]

18. 25S – Frank Flud, [9]

19. 16K – Tristan Guardino, [10]

20. 17E – Blake Edwards, [4]

C-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 5G – Grady Chandler [5]

2. 4D – Robert Dalby [3]

3. 52 – Blake Hahn [8]

4. 11A – Andrew Felker [4]

5. 55D – Nick Drake [6]

6. 47B – Andrew Layser [7]

7. 55X – Alex Bowman [2]

8. 71R – Chase Johnson [14]

9. 9JR – Derek Hagar [19]

10. 51J – Hunter Schuerenberg [18]

11. 7U – Kyle Jones [16]

12. 7M – Brody Roa [12]

13. 1 – Sammy Swindell [17]

14. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr [15]

15. 15M – Jason McDougal [20]

16. 92 – Aaron Reutzel [13]

17. 17W – Dustin Golobic [11]

18. 2C – Seth Carlson [9]

19. 54L – Luke Icke [10]

20. 9X – Paul Nienhiser [1]

C-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 97K – Spencer Bayston [2]

2. 15S – Sean McClelland [3]

3. 1G – Kyle Cummins [1]

4. P1 – Paul White [8]

5. 97A – Austin O’Dell [6]

6. 57D – Daniel Robinson [5]

7. 47 – Alex Bright [15]

8. 91T – Tyler Thomas [20]

9. 74M – Adam Pierson [9]

10. 71K – Tanner Carrick [19]

11. 88N – D.J. Netto [12]

12. 43 – Justin Peck [10]

13. 25 – Jerry Coons Jr [16]

14. 95 – Chris Andrews [17]

15. 8 – Alex Sewell [13]

16. 9D – Sean Dodenhoff [7]

17. 1A – Justin Allgaier [11]

18. 29 – Tim Buckwalter [14]

19. 89 – Tanner Berryhill [4]

20. 47M – Austin Liggett [18]

B-Main #1 (20 Laps)

1. 1R – Brad Sweet [1]

2. 47X – Danny Stratton [4]

3. 8J – Jonathan Beason [2]

4. 17S – Ricky Stenhouse Jr [5]

5. 57C – Cole Bodine [3]

6. 87 – Colby Copeland [13]

7. 4D – Robert Dalby [17]

8. 21B – Chase Briscoe [6]

9. 11A – Andrew Felker [19]

10. 08 – Cannon McIntosh [8]

11. 52 – Blake Hahn [18]

12. 17R – Alex Schutte [10]

13. 1B – Travis Rilat [11]

14. 5G – Grady Chandler [16]

15. 55D – Nick Drake [20]

16. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr [7]

17. 32D – Casey Shuman [14]

18. 99P – Dillon Welch [12]

19. 17A – Austin Brown [9]

20. 36 – Dave Darland [15]

***Darland disqualified for ignoring orders track officials after being the cause of a caution and unsportsmanlike conduct.

B-Main #2 (20 Laps)

1. 55V – C.J. Leary [1]

2. 84X – Chad Boat [2]

3. 27 – Tucker Klaasmeyer [7]

4. 31B – Michael Faccinto [4]

5. 15S – Sean McClelland [17]

6. 7C – Tyler Courtney [9]

7. 3N – Jake Neuman [3]

8. 67R – Ryan Smith [15]

9. 39B – Zeb Wise [13]

10. 9 – Tim McCreadie [10]

11. 71 – Jesse Colwell [14]

12. 97K – Spencer Bayston [16]

13. 32T – Trey Marcham [8]

14. 92M – Josh Most [6]

15. 21 – Daryn Pittman [12]

16. 1G – Kyle Cummins [18]

17. 11 – Tracy Hines [11]

18. P1 – Paul White [19]

19. 97A – Austin O’Dell [20]

20. 68W – Jake Swanson [5]

A Feature (55 Laps):

1. 71W – Christopher Bell [2]

2. 01 – Kyle Larson [3]

3. 4A – Justin Grant [5]

4. 76M – Brady Bacon [7]

5. 5D – Zach Daum [8]

6. 7C – Tyler Courtney [22]

7. 1R – Brad Sweet [11]

8. 55V – C.J. Leary [12]

9. 67 – Logan Seavey [1]

10. 3C – Tanner Thorson [4]

11. 47X – Danny Stratton [13]

12. 8J – Jonathan Beason [15]

13. 27 – Tucker Klaasmeyer [16]

14. 87 – Colby Copeland [21]

15. 97 – Rico Abreu [6]

16. 31B – Michael Faccinto [18]

17. 84X – Chad Boat [14]

18. 76G – David Gravel [10]

19. 57C – Cole Bodine [19]

20. 4D – Robert Dalby [23]

21. 3N – Jake Neuman [24]

22. 17S – Ricky Stenhouse Jr [17]

23. 17C – Shane Golobic [9]

24. 15S – Sean McClelland [20]