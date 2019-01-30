2019 American Sprint Car Series Registration Now Available

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 30, 2019) Driver and Crew Member Registration for the 2019 season with the American Sprint Car Series is now open.

Drivers can register for their intended series online at https://www.myracepass.com/register/?n=10044 until June 1, 2019. Drivers running the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region will have until July 1, 2019 due to the season starting later on account of prolonged cold weather in the region. Cost of Driver Membership is $150.

Along with the required percentage of races contested to be eligible for point fund at the close of the season (70% Regionally and 80% Nationally) a driver must be a member before the deadlines, and remain a member in good standing. Membership Insurance is provided by Reel Media to all paid members and is a supplemental policy good at any ASCS sanctioned event.

Crew Members cannot register online, but instead by phone to (918) 838-3777 or mail to 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. Crew Members receive the same Insurance coverage as Drivers. Cost of the Crew Membership is $100. All forms can also be turned into the Competition Director for your selected series.

Driver Membership can also be done by phone or mail. Forms can be downloaded at https://www.ascsracing.com/downloads. The American Sprint Car Series does not require a membership to compete at ASCS events.

It is also highly recommended that anyone who attends a race as a Driver, Crew Member, Official, Photographer, etc. purchase additional insurance through STIDA. ASCS Members receive a discount and with STIDA, is covered regardless of sanction. Information on STIDA ca be found at http://www.stida.com.

Questions regarding Memberships can be directed to the office of the American Sprint Car Series by calling (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday, 9:00AM-5:00PM (CT). All forms can also be faxed to (919)836-5517.

Memberships are not accepted via Social Media.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Reference:

Driver Membership ($150) – https://www.myracepass.com/register/?n=10044

Crew Membership ($100) – Phone or Mail

Contact

Phone: (918) 838-3777 | Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Website: http://www.ascsracing.com

Downloadable Forms: https://www.ascsracing.com/downloads