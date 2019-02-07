Twenty-five race slate highlights 2019 Badger Midget Series season

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis., Feb. 7—Officials of the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association (BMARA) released a twenty-five-race schedule for the 2019 racing season, today. It marks the 83rd year of sanctioning midget auto racing, for the country’s oldest midget auto racing organization. Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie returns as title series sponsor.

Sun Prairie’s Angell Park Speedway continues as the cornerstone of the series, with ten races slated at the famed 1/3-mile facility. The first event will be on Sunday May 19. Other traditional APS events include: “The Norm Nelson Classic” on June 9; “38th annual Pepsi Midget Nationals” on July 7; and “The 40th annual Miller Lite Cornfest Racing Classic” on August 18. The “Kevin Doty Classic” will be the tracks season finale on Labor Day weekend Sunday Sept. 1. Other APS events include June 2, June 23, July 21, July 28, and August 11.

As previously announced Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway hosts the Series for seven Saturday Night events at the 1/3 mile dirt oval on May 18, June 1, June 22, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, and Aug. 31.

Badger’s season begins Saturday night April 20 at the Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway with the running of the “The Wipperfurth Triple Crown”. Badger returns to Beaver Dam for Saturday Night events on July 27, and September 14. Following the Beaver Dam opener Badger returns to the “Hawkeye State” for the first time in three years, with the Saturday Night April 27 series debut at Maquoketa (Iowa) Speedway. Maquoketa Speedway is a 3/8-mile, semi-banked, dirt oval located at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

For the first time since Stan Fox’s victory on July 11, 1980, the Series returns to Luxemburg (Wis.) Speedway on Friday Night June 7. The 1/3-mile clay oval is located just East of Green Bay, Wis. The following evening Saturday June 8 sees Badger at the Plymouth (Wis.) Dirt Track, for the first time in a dozen years.

The 10th annual “Salute to Harry Turner” highlights the Saturday July 6 event at Wilmot (Wis.) Raceway. The Series season finale will be Saturday Night September 21 at 141 Speedway (Maribel, Wis.). The popular ¼-mile dirt track last hosted a Badger event in the early 1960’s when it was a paved track!

2019 Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Schedule

Saturday April 20 Beaver Dam Raceway (Beaver Dam, WI)

Saturday April 27 Maquoketa Speedway (Maquoketa, IA)

Saturday May 18 Sycamore Speedway (Sycamore, IL)

Sunday May 19 Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, WI)

Saturday June 1 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday June 2 Angell Park Speedway

Friday June 7 Luxemburg Speedway (Luxemburg, WI)

Saturday June 8 Plymouth Dirt Track (Plymouth, WI)

Sunday June 9 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday June 22 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday June 23 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday July 6 Wilmot Raceway (Wilmot, WI)

Sunday July 7 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday July 20 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday July 21 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday July 27 Beaver Dam Raceway

Sunday July 28 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday Aug. 3 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday Aug. 4 TBA

Sunday Aug. 11 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday Aug. 17 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday Aug. 18 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday Aug. 31 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday Sept. 1 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday Sept. 14 Beaver Dam Raceway

Saturday Sept. 21 141 Speedway (Maribel, WI)