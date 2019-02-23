McFadden Wins Feature Friday at Perth with the World Series Sprintcars

World Series Sprintcars
Perth Motorplex
Perth, AU
Friday February 22, 2019
Feature:
1. W17 – James McFadden
2. Q83 – Steven Lines
3. W2 – Kerry Madsen
4. W26 – Brooke Tatnell
5. W11 – Jason Kendrick
6. W60 – Kaiden Manders
7. W53 – Ben Ellement
8. W77 – Bradley Maiolo
9. V25 – Jack Lee
10. V40 – Rusty Hickman
11. W80 – James Inglis
12. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
13. W14 – Jason Pryde
14. W79 – Tom Payet
15. W51 – Jamie Oldfield
16. S20 – Glen Sutherland
17. W3 – Callum Williamson
18. W57 – Shaun Bradford
19. W12 – Daniel Harding
20. W25 – Taylor Milling
21. W99 – Jamie Maiolo
22. W75 – Ben Van Ryt
23. W9 – AJ Nash
24. W89 – Kye Scroop