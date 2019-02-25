Silver Cup Weekend Kicks off 2019 for Chico

From Troy Hening

Chico, CA (February 25, 2019) …. Silver Dollar Speedway is set to kick off its 71st year of racing with the annual Silver Cup Race of Champions slated for this Friday and Saturday night, March 1st and 2nd. The two-night race will feature the popular winged 360 sprint cars and thrilling Dwarf Cars. Large car counts are expected for both divisions. Both divisions will run separate shows each night. The Friday night winged 360 sprint car main event winner will receive $2,000. The Saturday night winged 360 sprint car main event winner will net $3,500.

As with last year, the Silver Dollar Speedway offers the ease of access for fans who enjoy purchasing their tickets on-line at our website www.silverdollarspeedway.com

Pit gate opens at 2 PM on both Friday and Saturday for the competitors. Front grandstand gate opens at 5 PM each night. Qualifying for the winged sprint cars set to begin around 6 PM.

Friday night adult general grandstand admission is $18.00. Juniors, seniors and military with valid i.d. is $15.00. Kid ages 6-11 are $6.00 each. Children 5 and under are FREE. Also, FREE parking at the Silver Dollar Fairground in your personal vehicle. Overnight Camping spots are available at the fairgrounds for $35.

Saturday night adult general grandstand admission is $22.00. Juniors, seniors and military with i.d. is $18.00. Kid ages 6-11 are $6.00 each. Children 5 and under are FREE.