Ohsweken Speedway Reveals Huge 2019 Schedule

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (March 5, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway is excited to reveal its 2019 Friday Night Excitement schedule. The 2019 campaign at Canada’s best 3/8-mile dirt track is slated for 20 nights of thrilling racing. Regular Friday Night Excitement shows will feature four weekly divisions for the second straight campaign, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks as well as several special events. Race time is 7:30pm for all events.

The 2019 schedule will kickoff with Ohsweken’s 24th season opener on Friday, May 17 presented by Auto Parts Centres featuring the return of NASCAR star Ken Schrader and the UMP Modifieds. Schrader won last year’s UMP Modified event for his second career Ohsweken victory.

Headlining the 2019 schedule are two huge events both presented by Burger Barn, Nitro 54 Variety, Arrow Express and Bradshaw Brothers Fuels. The renewed Northern Summer Nationals takes place on July 22 and 23 featuring Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu who will compete in a pair of $5,000 USD-to-win races and then the $10,000 USD-to-win 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on September 13-15.

Several memorial races are returning in 2019, including the Frankie Turkey Memorial for the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks during O’Neil’s Farm Equipment and Case IH night on July 5. The Thunder Stocks will race the 50-lap Brock Leonard Memorial on Insta-Panels night along with the 42-lap Art Hill Memorial for the HRW Automotive Mini Stocks on August 2.

Also returning to the schedule in 2019 is the Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Cash Blast on August 23, paying $2,000-to-win for the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks.

The popular Club 54 Racing Sponsor Night is returning to Ohsweken once again on June 28. This season, Club 54 Racing is supporting the annual event where Ohsweken race teams receive free passes to invite their sponsors and marketing partners to experience a night of Ohsweken’s Friday Night Excitement firsthand.

The schedule features several special events off the track as well, including Rochester Knighthawks Minor Sports night on June 7, Core-Mark National Autism Wall of Fame night on June 14, McDonald’s of Paris and Brantford Emergency Services Night on June 21, Strickland’s GMC Bicycle Night on July 12, Renway Energy Christmas in August on August 9 and Pinty’s Delicious Foods Back to School Back Pack Night on August 30.

Fans will want to circle a pair of Autograph Nights on their calendars as well, both which are presented by Jibs Action Sports. The first takes place on July 19 with Halloween in July Autograph Night. The second is on August 16 along with Kids Race National Autism night.

In addition to the two major events, several touring series and visiting divisions will make appearances at the speedway in 2019. The Late Model Open, Canadian/UMP Modified challenge and Race of Champions Sportsman Tour will all compete at Ohsweken during the Northern Summer Nationals. Vintage Cars return to Ohsweken on July 12, while the Sportsman will hit the track for the second time on August 2. The Southern Ontario Sprints make a single appearance on August 16 while the Action Sprint Tour makes a pair of stops on July 23 and September 14.

The Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will once again be competing in the Insta-Panels Duel on the Dirt Series under the newly formed Ontario Dirt Competition Committee (ODCC) rules. The Thunder Stocks will have home track races on May 31 and June 28 while the Mini Stock home track races are schedule for May 24 and June 7. The Brock Leonard Memorial and Art Hill Memorial races on August 2 will act as the ‘Combined Series’ races for the respective divisions.

The 2019 Ohsweken Speedway Friday Night Excitement champions will be crowned on September 6 before the season at the Big ‘O’ wraps up with the 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals taking place September 11-13.

For the full 2019 Ohsweken Speedway schedule, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca/schedule.

——————–

Northern Summer Nationals Tickets Available Now

Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu are coming to Ohsweken Speedway for two action-packed nights on July 22-23. All three Sprint Car stars will be in action both nights for two $5,000-to-win 360 Sprint Car shows. Tickets and camping for the Northern Summer Nationals are on sale online at https://ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com/ or can be purchased by phone by calling (519) 717-0023.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the track’ annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

Ohsweken Speedway thanks the following partners for their support: Ackland Insurance, Arrow Express, Auto Parts Centres, Bradshaw Brothers Fuels, Burger Barn, Case IH O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Core-Mark International, Corr/Pak Merchandising Inc., Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, EPIC Racewear, Gale’s Auto Aftermarket, Hoosier Tire Canada, HRW Automotive, Insta-Insulation/Insta-Panels, Jibs Action Sports, Kool Kidz Ice & Water, McDonald’s Restaurants of Paris & Brantford, Middleport Mechanical, Nitro 54 Variety/Club 54 Racing, Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Renway Energy, Rochester Knighthawks, Strickland’s GMC and Victory Gamez.